Girard Partners LTD. Has $7.57 Million Stock Holdings in Honeywell International Inc. (NASDAQ:HON)

Girard Partners LTD. lowered its stake in shares of Honeywell International Inc. (NASDAQ:HON – Get Rating) by 3.9% in the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 43,581 shares of the conglomerate’s stock after selling 1,749 shares during the period. Honeywell International comprises about 1.0% of Girard Partners LTD.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 22nd biggest holding. Girard Partners LTD.’s holdings in Honeywell International were worth $7,574,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. S.E.E.D. Planning Group LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Honeywell International by 10.3% during the 2nd quarter. S.E.E.D. Planning Group LLC now owns 30,700 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $5,336,000 after buying an additional 2,875 shares during the last quarter. Symmetry Investments LP raised its position in Honeywell International by 37.5% during the second quarter. Symmetry Investments LP now owns 22,382 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $3,890,000 after acquiring an additional 6,100 shares in the last quarter. ARGI Investment Services LLC lifted its stake in Honeywell International by 6.0% in the second quarter. ARGI Investment Services LLC now owns 10,026 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $1,743,000 after acquiring an additional 564 shares during the last quarter. Community Bank N.A. grew its position in Honeywell International by 3.3% in the second quarter. Community Bank N.A. now owns 10,917 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $1,897,000 after acquiring an additional 345 shares in the last quarter. Finally, CAPROCK Group Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Honeywell International by 5.7% during the 2nd quarter. CAPROCK Group Inc. now owns 4,740 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $824,000 after purchasing an additional 255 shares in the last quarter. 74.74% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Honeywell International alerts:

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

HON has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. Barclays decreased their price objective on shares of Honeywell International from $210.00 to $206.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Monday. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lowered their price objective on Honeywell International from $230.00 to $211.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, July 13th. Credit Suisse Group set a $195.00 target price on Honeywell International in a report on Tuesday, July 19th. Morgan Stanley lowered their price target on Honeywell International from $194.00 to $192.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, July 29th. Finally, StockNews.com raised shares of Honeywell International from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 31st. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $209.77.

Honeywell International Stock Performance

HON stock traded down $2.01 on Friday, reaching $173.03. 31,704 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 3,383,733. The firm has a market capitalization of $116.57 billion, a PE ratio of 23.88, a PEG ratio of 2.30 and a beta of 1.07. Honeywell International Inc. has a 12 month low of $166.63 and a 12 month high of $228.26. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $185.51 and its 200 day moving average price is $187.34. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.69, a current ratio of 1.20 and a quick ratio of 0.92.

Honeywell International (NASDAQ:HON – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 28th. The conglomerate reported $2.10 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.03 by $0.07. Honeywell International had a net margin of 14.74% and a return on equity of 30.17%. The company had revenue of $8.95 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $8.67 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $2.02 EPS. The business’s revenue was up 1.6% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts anticipate that Honeywell International Inc. will post 8.68 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Honeywell International Increases Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 2nd. Shareholders of record on Friday, November 11th will be given a $4.12 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, November 9th. This represents a $16.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 9.52%. This is an increase from Honeywell International’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.98. Honeywell International’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 53.48%.

Insider Transactions at Honeywell International

In other Honeywell International news, CFO Gregory P. Lewis sold 5,011 shares of Honeywell International stock in a transaction on Thursday, July 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $190.00, for a total transaction of $952,090.00. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 43,625 shares in the company, valued at $8,288,750. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. 0.45% of the stock is owned by insiders.

About Honeywell International

(Get Rating)

Honeywell International Inc operates as a diversified technology and manufacturing company worldwide. Its Aerospace segment offers auxiliary power units, propulsion engines, integrated avionics, environmental control and electric power systems, engine controls, flight safety, communications, navigation hardware, data and software applications, radar and surveillance systems, aircraft lighting, advanced systems and instruments, satellite and space components, and aircraft wheels and brakes; spare parts; repair, overhaul, and maintenance services; thermal systems, as well as wireless connectivity and management services.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding HON? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Honeywell International Inc. (NASDAQ:HON – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Honeywell International Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Honeywell International and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.