Girard Partners LTD. Increases Stake in Global Payments Inc. (NYSE:GPN)

Girard Partners LTD. increased its position in shares of Global Payments Inc. (NYSE:GPN – Get Rating) by 16.1% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 56,635 shares of the business services provider’s stock after buying an additional 7,855 shares during the period. Girard Partners LTD.’s holdings in Global Payments were worth $6,266,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Penserra Capital Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Global Payments by 6.4% during the first quarter. Penserra Capital Management LLC now owns 1,389 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $190,000 after buying an additional 83 shares during the period. Sugarloaf Wealth Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Global Payments by 8.1% during the first quarter. Sugarloaf Wealth Management LLC now owns 1,315 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $180,000 after buying an additional 98 shares during the period. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust boosted its position in Global Payments by 34.6% during the fourth quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust now owns 385 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $52,000 after purchasing an additional 99 shares in the last quarter. Chiron Capital Management LLC boosted its position in Global Payments by 5.6% during the second quarter. Chiron Capital Management LLC now owns 1,900 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $210,000 after purchasing an additional 100 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Shelton Capital Management boosted its position in Global Payments by 1.3% during the first quarter. Shelton Capital Management now owns 8,469 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $1,159,000 after purchasing an additional 108 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 85.61% of the company’s stock.

Global Payments Stock Performance

GPN stock traded down $1.46 during trading on Friday, hitting $111.84. 48,751 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,489,824. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $125.57 and its 200 day simple moving average is $125.25. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.45, a current ratio of 0.87 and a quick ratio of 0.87. The company has a market cap of $31.00 billion, a PE ratio of 629.48, a P/E/G ratio of 0.80 and a beta of 1.05. Global Payments Inc. has a 1 year low of $105.52 and a 1 year high of $163.03.

Global Payments Dividend Announcement

Global Payments ( NYSE:GPN Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, August 1st. The business services provider reported $2.23 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $2.25 by ($0.02). The company had revenue of $2.28 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.09 billion. Global Payments had a net margin of 0.87% and a return on equity of 9.24%. The firm’s revenue was up 6.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $1.92 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts expect that Global Payments Inc. will post 8.99 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 30th. Stockholders of record on Friday, September 16th were given a $0.25 dividend. This represents a $1.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.89%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, September 15th. Global Payments’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 555.59%.

Global Payments announced that its Board of Directors has initiated a share buyback program on Monday, August 1st that permits the company to repurchase $1.50 billion in outstanding shares. This repurchase authorization permits the business services provider to purchase up to 4.2% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares repurchase programs are usually a sign that the company’s board of directors believes its stock is undervalued.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

GPN has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. Wolfe Research dropped their price objective on Global Payments from $200.00 to $160.00 in a research report on Wednesday, July 20th. Wells Fargo & Company dropped their price objective on Global Payments from $156.00 to $150.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, September 8th. Mizuho dropped their price objective on Global Payments from $148.00 to $132.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, August 3rd. Robert W. Baird dropped their price objective on Global Payments from $156.00 to $144.00 in a research report on Thursday, September 29th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group downgraded Global Payments from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and lowered their price target for the stock from $180.00 to $145.00 in a report on Wednesday, August 3rd. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-two have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Global Payments presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $172.04.

Insider Activity

In other news, CAO David M. Sheffield sold 3,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $133.20, for a total value of $466,200.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 28,737 shares in the company, valued at $3,827,768.40. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Company insiders own 1.19% of the company’s stock.

About Global Payments

Global Payments Inc provides payment technology and software solutions for card, electronic, check, and digital-based payments in the Americas, Europe, and the Asia-Pacific. It operates through three segments: Merchant Solutions, Issuer Solutions, and Business and Consumer Solutions. The Merchant Solutions segment offers authorization services, settlement and funding services, customer support and help-desk functions, chargeback resolution, terminal rental, sales and deployment, payment security services, consolidated billing and statements, and on-line reporting services.

