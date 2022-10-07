Girard Partners LTD. Invests $5.52 Million in iShares Core Total USD Bond Market ETF (NASDAQ:IUSB)

Girard Partners LTD. acquired a new position in iShares Core Total USD Bond Market ETF (NASDAQ:IUSB – Get Rating) during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor acquired 117,932 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,521,000.

Several other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Baron Silver Stevens Financial Advisors LLC lifted its stake in shares of iShares Core Total USD Bond Market ETF by 34.9% in the 2nd quarter. Baron Silver Stevens Financial Advisors LLC now owns 13,210 shares of the company’s stock worth $618,000 after purchasing an additional 3,420 shares during the period. Apeiron RIA LLC lifted its stake in shares of iShares Core Total USD Bond Market ETF by 25.3% in the 2nd quarter. Apeiron RIA LLC now owns 52,657 shares of the company’s stock worth $25,000 after purchasing an additional 10,642 shares during the period. FinTrust Capital Advisors LLC raised its stake in iShares Core Total USD Bond Market ETF by 4.6% during the 2nd quarter. FinTrust Capital Advisors LLC now owns 33,940 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,614,000 after acquiring an additional 1,500 shares during the period. Patriot Investment Management Inc. raised its stake in iShares Core Total USD Bond Market ETF by 175.7% during the 2nd quarter. Patriot Investment Management Inc. now owns 99,884 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,676,000 after acquiring an additional 63,649 shares during the period. Finally, TNF LLC raised its stake in iShares Core Total USD Bond Market ETF by 5.7% during the 2nd quarter. TNF LLC now owns 321,328 shares of the company’s stock worth $15,282,000 after acquiring an additional 17,287 shares during the period.

iShares Core Total USD Bond Market ETF Price Performance

NASDAQ IUSB traded down $0.18 on Friday, reaching $44.31. 15,908 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,170,631. iShares Core Total USD Bond Market ETF has a one year low of $44.08 and a one year high of $53.50. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $46.32 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $47.16.

iShares Core Total USD Bond Market ETF Increases Dividend

The company also recently announced a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, October 7th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, October 4th will be paid a dividend of $0.102 per share. This is a boost from iShares Core Total USD Bond Market ETF’s previous monthly dividend of $0.10. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, October 3rd. This represents a $1.22 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.76%.

