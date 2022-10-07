Girard Partners LTD. Sells 1,763 Shares of Stryker Co. (NYSE:SYK)

Girard Partners LTD. trimmed its holdings in Stryker Co. (NYSE:SYK – Get Rating) by 17.3% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 8,409 shares of the medical technology company’s stock after selling 1,763 shares during the period. Girard Partners LTD.’s holdings in Stryker were worth $1,672,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. grew its position in Stryker by 4.3% in the second quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. now owns 1,369,831 shares of the medical technology company’s stock worth $272,500,000 after acquiring an additional 56,856 shares in the last quarter. Spinnaker Trust lifted its stake in shares of Stryker by 4.2% in the second quarter. Spinnaker Trust now owns 2,223 shares of the medical technology company’s stock worth $442,000 after buying an additional 90 shares during the last quarter. Bristlecone Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Stryker in the second quarter worth $369,000. Lee Danner & Bass Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Stryker by 19.1% in the second quarter. Lee Danner & Bass Inc. now owns 13,431 shares of the medical technology company’s stock worth $2,672,000 after buying an additional 2,150 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Washington Trust Advisors Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Stryker by 15.3% in the second quarter. Washington Trust Advisors Inc. now owns 1,035 shares of the medical technology company’s stock worth $206,000 after buying an additional 137 shares during the last quarter. 76.44% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Stryker Price Performance

Shares of SYK stock traded down $1.99 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $209.43. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 14,268 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,506,726. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $214.29 and its two-hundred day moving average is $224.83. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.85, a quick ratio of 1.15 and a current ratio of 2.00. Stryker Co. has a 1-year low of $188.84 and a 1-year high of $280.43. The company has a market cap of $79.20 billion, a P/E ratio of 38.94, a PEG ratio of 2.57 and a beta of 0.97.

Stryker Announces Dividend

Stryker ( NYSE:SYK Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, July 26th. The medical technology company reported $2.25 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $2.27 by ($0.02). Stryker had a return on equity of 23.34% and a net margin of 11.79%. The firm had revenue of $4.49 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.53 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $2.25 EPS. On average, research analysts predict that Stryker Co. will post 9.38 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, October 31st. Stockholders of record on Friday, September 30th will be issued a $0.695 dividend. This represents a $2.78 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.33%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, September 29th. Stryker’s payout ratio is 51.20%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

SYK has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. BTIG Research reduced their price objective on shares of Stryker from $244.00 to $238.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, September 6th. StockNews.com cut shares of Stryker from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, September 30th. Truist Financial upped their target price on shares of Stryker to $220.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 27th. Stifel Nicolaus cut their target price on shares of Stryker from $285.00 to $245.00 in a research note on Monday, July 18th. Finally, Robert W. Baird cut their target price on shares of Stryker from $297.00 to $240.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, July 27th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $253.86.

About Stryker

(Get Rating)

Stryker Corporation operates as a medical technology company. The company operates through two segments, MedSurg and Neurotechnology, and Orthopaedics and Spine. The Orthopaedics and Spine segment provides implants for use in hip and knee joint replacements, and trauma and extremities surgeries. This segment also offers spinal implant products comprising cervical, thoracolumbar, and interbody systems that are used in spinal injury, deformity, and degenerative therapies.



