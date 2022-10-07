Girard Partners LTD. Sells 33,993 Shares of SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:SPYG)

Girard Partners LTD. decreased its position in shares of SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:SPYG – Get Rating) by 35.0% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 63,070 shares of the company’s stock after selling 33,993 shares during the period. Girard Partners LTD.’s holdings in SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Growth ETF were worth $3,297,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Trustcore Financial Services LLC raised its stake in SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Growth ETF by 2,120.9% during the 2nd quarter. Trustcore Financial Services LLC now owns 5,952 shares of the company’s stock worth $311,000 after acquiring an additional 5,684 shares during the period. Tennessee Valley Asset Management Partners bought a new stake in SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Growth ETF during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $255,000. Independent Wealth Network Inc. raised its stake in SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Growth ETF by 3.7% during the 2nd quarter. Independent Wealth Network Inc. now owns 95,376 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,986,000 after acquiring an additional 3,369 shares during the period. OLD National Bancorp IN grew its holdings in SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Growth ETF by 4.8% during the 2nd quarter. OLD National Bancorp IN now owns 834,242 shares of the company’s stock valued at $43,614,000 after buying an additional 38,008 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Bristlecone Advisors LLC grew its holdings in SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Growth ETF by 2.9% during the 2nd quarter. Bristlecone Advisors LLC now owns 18,580 shares of the company’s stock valued at $971,000 after buying an additional 517 shares in the last quarter.

SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Growth ETF Trading Down 2.5 %

SPYG traded down $1.33 during trading on Friday, reaching $51.13. 43,491 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 3,049,801. SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Growth ETF has a 12-month low of $50.01 and a 12-month high of $73.64. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $56.52 and a 200 day simple moving average of $57.22.

SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Growth ETF Profile

SPDR S&P 500 Growth ETF (the Fund), formerly SPDR Dow Jones Large Cap Growth ETF, focuses to provide investment results, which correspond to the total return performance of an index tracks the performance of exchange traded the equity securities. The SPDR S&P 500 Growth ETF matches the returns and characteristics of the S&P 500 Growth Index (the Index).

