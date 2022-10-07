Glencore (LON:GLEN) Price Target Cut to GBX 500

Glencore (LON:GLEN – Get Rating) had its target price reduced by Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft from GBX 560 ($6.77) to GBX 500 ($6.04) in a report released on Wednesday, MarketBeat Ratings reports. The brokerage currently has a “buy” rating on the natural resources company’s stock. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft’s target price would suggest a potential upside of 1.19% from the company’s current price.

A number of other equities analysts have also recently weighed in on GLEN. Royal Bank of Canada set a GBX 550 ($6.65) price target on Glencore in a research note on Wednesday, August 31st. Jefferies Financial Group set a GBX 625 ($7.55) price target on Glencore in a research note on Thursday, August 4th. set a GBX 560 ($6.77) target price on Glencore in a research note on Monday, August 1st. Berenberg Bank lowered their target price on Glencore from GBX 580 ($7.01) to GBX 560 ($6.77) and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, June 28th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group set a GBX 600 ($7.25) price target on Glencore in a research note on Monday, August 8th. Eight equities research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to MarketBeat.com, Glencore has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of GBX 590.77 ($7.14).

Glencore Price Performance

Shares of Glencore stock opened at GBX 494.10 ($5.97) on Wednesday. The company has a current ratio of 1.24, a quick ratio of 0.32 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 70.19. The company’s 50-day moving average price is GBX 479.75 and its two-hundred day moving average price is GBX 480.43. Glencore has a 52 week low of GBX 346.40 ($4.19) and a 52 week high of GBX 548.30 ($6.63). The stock has a market cap of £64.10 billion and a PE ratio of 494.10.

Glencore Company Profile

Glencore plc produces, refines, processes, stores, transports, and markets metals and minerals, and energy products in the Americas, Europe, Asia, Africa, and Oceania. It operates through two segments, Marketing Activities and Industrial Activities. The company produces and markets copper, cobalt, nickel, zinc, lead, chrome ore, ferrochrome, vanadium, alumina, aluminum, tin, and iron ore.

