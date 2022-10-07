Global Business Travel Group (NYSE:GBTG) Now Covered by Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft

Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft assumed coverage on shares of Global Business Travel Group (NYSE:GBTG – Get Rating) in a research note published on Monday morning, The Fly reports. The firm issued a buy rating and a $7.10 target price on the stock.
Other analysts have also issued research reports about the company. Credit Suisse Group began coverage on Global Business Travel Group in a report on Friday, September 30th. They set an outperform rating and a $9.00 price objective for the company. Morgan Stanley began coverage on Global Business Travel Group in a research note on Wednesday, September 14th. They issued an equal weight rating and a $9.00 target price for the company. Finally, Redburn Partners began coverage on Global Business Travel Group in a research note on Tuesday, June 21st. They issued a buy rating and a $12.50 target price for the company.
Global Business Travel Group Trading Up 1.1 %
Shares of GBTG opened at $5.45 on Monday. Global Business Travel Group has a 12 month low of $5.09 and a 12 month high of $10.02. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $6.91. The company has a quick ratio of 1.65, a current ratio of 1.65 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.96.
About Global Business Travel Group
Global Business Travel Group, Inc provides business-to-business (B2B) travel platform. The company's platform offers a suite of technology-enabled solutions to business travelers and corporate clients, travel content suppliers, and third-party travel agencies. Its platform manages travel, expenses, and meetings and events for companies.
