Global Payments Inc. (NYSE:GPN) Shares Sold by Nicholas Company Inc.

Nicholas Company Inc. decreased its stake in Global Payments Inc. (NYSE:GPN – Get Rating) by 30.8% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 268,782 shares of the business services provider’s stock after selling 119,576 shares during the period. Nicholas Company Inc.’s holdings in Global Payments were worth $29,738,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in GPN. Penserra Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in Global Payments by 6.4% in the first quarter. Penserra Capital Management LLC now owns 1,389 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $190,000 after acquiring an additional 83 shares in the last quarter. Sugarloaf Wealth Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Global Payments by 8.1% during the first quarter. Sugarloaf Wealth Management LLC now owns 1,315 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $180,000 after purchasing an additional 98 shares during the period. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust raised its holdings in shares of Global Payments by 34.6% during the fourth quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust now owns 385 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $52,000 after purchasing an additional 99 shares during the period. Chiron Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Global Payments by 5.6% during the second quarter. Chiron Capital Management LLC now owns 1,900 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $210,000 after purchasing an additional 100 shares during the period. Finally, Shelton Capital Management raised its holdings in shares of Global Payments by 1.3% during the first quarter. Shelton Capital Management now owns 8,469 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $1,159,000 after purchasing an additional 108 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 85.61% of the company’s stock.

Get Global Payments alerts:

Global Payments Price Performance

Shares of NYSE GPN opened at $113.30 on Friday. Global Payments Inc. has a twelve month low of $105.52 and a twelve month high of $163.03. The company has a current ratio of 0.87, a quick ratio of 0.87 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.45. The company has a market capitalization of $31.40 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 629.48, a PEG ratio of 0.80 and a beta of 1.05. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $125.57 and a two-hundred day moving average of $125.25.

Global Payments Announces Dividend

Global Payments ( NYSE:GPN Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, August 1st. The business services provider reported $2.23 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.25 by ($0.02). Global Payments had a net margin of 0.87% and a return on equity of 9.24%. The business had revenue of $2.28 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.09 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $1.92 earnings per share. Global Payments’s revenue was up 6.7% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts expect that Global Payments Inc. will post 8.99 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 30th. Shareholders of record on Friday, September 16th were paid a dividend of $0.25 per share. This represents a $1.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.88%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, September 15th. Global Payments’s dividend payout ratio is presently 555.59%.

Global Payments announced that its board has initiated a share repurchase program on Monday, August 1st that authorizes the company to repurchase $1.50 billion in shares. This repurchase authorization authorizes the business services provider to repurchase up to 4.2% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares repurchase programs are typically a sign that the company’s board of directors believes its shares are undervalued.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of analysts have weighed in on the stock. Morgan Stanley increased their target price on shares of Global Payments from $123.00 to $141.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 2nd. Raymond James dropped their target price on shares of Global Payments from $190.00 to $174.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, August 2nd. KeyCorp lowered their price target on shares of Global Payments from $165.00 to $140.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, September 23rd. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods lowered their price target on shares of Global Payments from $175.00 to $155.00 in a research report on Monday, July 11th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company lowered their price target on shares of Global Payments from $156.00 to $150.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, September 8th. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-two have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $172.04.

Insider Buying and Selling at Global Payments

In other Global Payments news, CAO David M. Sheffield sold 3,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $133.20, for a total transaction of $466,200.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 28,737 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,827,768.40. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Insiders own 1.19% of the company’s stock.

About Global Payments

(Get Rating)

Global Payments Inc provides payment technology and software solutions for card, electronic, check, and digital-based payments in the Americas, Europe, and the Asia-Pacific. It operates through three segments: Merchant Solutions, Issuer Solutions, and Business and Consumer Solutions. The Merchant Solutions segment offers authorization services, settlement and funding services, customer support and help-desk functions, chargeback resolution, terminal rental, sales and deployment, payment security services, consolidated billing and statements, and on-line reporting services.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding GPN? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Global Payments Inc. (NYSE:GPN – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Global Payments Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Global Payments and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.