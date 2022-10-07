GN Store Nord A/S (OTCMKTS:GNNDY) Reaches New 12-Month Low at $48.41

Shares of GN Store Nord A/S (OTCMKTS:GNNDY – Get Rating) reached a new 52-week low on Wednesday . The company traded as low as $48.41 and last traded at $49.77, with a volume of 4631 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at $59.01.

GNNDY has been the subject of several analyst reports. Jefferies Financial Group began coverage on GN Store Nord A/S in a research report on Thursday. They set an “underperform” rating for the company. Oddo Bhf raised shares of GN Store Nord A/S from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 27th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their price objective on shares of GN Store Nord A/S from 326.00 to 303.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, June 27th. Barclays began coverage on GN Store Nord A/S in a research report on Tuesday, September 13th. They set an “equal weight” rating on the stock. Finally, Credit Suisse Group decreased their target price on GN Store Nord A/S from 295.00 to 265.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, August 24th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $284.00.

The firm has a market cap of $2.22 billion, a PE ratio of 7.47 and a beta of 0.95. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $84.54 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $102.63.

GN Store Nord A/S develops, manufactures, and markets audio and video communications solutions for medical, professional, and consumer technology solutions in Denmark, rest of Europe, North America, and internationally. It operates in two segments, GN Hearing and GN Audio. The GN Hearing segment produces and sells hearing instruments and products.

