Gogoro (NASDAQ:GGR) Shares Gap Down to $3.83

Gogoro Inc. (NASDAQ:GGR – Get Rating)’s share price gapped down before the market opened on Friday . The stock had previously closed at $3.83, but opened at $3.66. Gogoro shares last traded at $3.67, with a volume of 1,082 shares.

Several analysts have weighed in on the stock. Citigroup started coverage on shares of Gogoro in a research note on Thursday, June 9th. They set a “buy” rating and a $8.60 price objective on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. started coverage on shares of Gogoro in a research note on Tuesday, September 20th. They set an “underweight” rating and a $4.30 price target on the stock.

Gogoro Trading Down 3.4 %

The firm’s 50 day moving average is $4.89.

Gogoro ( NASDAQ:GGR Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 11th. The company reported ($0.13) EPS for the quarter. The firm had revenue of $90.72 million for the quarter. Equities analysts anticipate that Gogoro Inc. will post -0.82 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A hedge fund recently bought a new stake in Gogoro stock. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. acquired a new stake in Gogoro Inc. (NASDAQ:GGR – Get Rating) during the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm acquired 18,531 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $142,000.

Gogoro Inc manufactures two-wheeled electric vehicle. The company offers two-wheeled electric scooter that provides cloud connectivity and electric powertrain that utilizes swappable battery infrastructure for gathering, analyzing, and sharing riding data through a mobile application on the rider's smartphone.

