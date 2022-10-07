Goldman Sachs Access Investment Grade Corporate Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:GIGB) Shares Bought by Executive Wealth Management LLC

Executive Wealth Management LLC increased its holdings in Goldman Sachs Access Investment Grade Corporate Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:GIGB – Get Rating) by 12.7% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 813,039 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 91,453 shares during the period. Goldman Sachs Access Investment Grade Corporate Bond ETF accounts for 5.0% of Executive Wealth Management LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 2nd largest position. Executive Wealth Management LLC owned 5.98% of Goldman Sachs Access Investment Grade Corporate Bond ETF worth $37,440,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Stephens Inc. AR increased its stake in Goldman Sachs Access Investment Grade Corporate Bond ETF by 26.1% in the first quarter. Stephens Inc. AR now owns 680,648 shares of the company’s stock valued at $33,917,000 after acquiring an additional 140,747 shares during the last quarter. Allworth Financial LP increased its stake in Goldman Sachs Access Investment Grade Corporate Bond ETF by 1,078.6% in the second quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 5,681 shares of the company’s stock valued at $262,000 after acquiring an additional 5,199 shares during the last quarter. Acima Private Wealth LLC increased its stake in Goldman Sachs Access Investment Grade Corporate Bond ETF by 226.6% in the first quarter. Acima Private Wealth LLC now owns 302,922 shares of the company’s stock valued at $15,095,000 after acquiring an additional 210,186 shares during the last quarter. Ten Capital Wealth Advisors LLC increased its stake in Goldman Sachs Access Investment Grade Corporate Bond ETF by 19.5% in the first quarter. Ten Capital Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 65,705 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,274,000 after acquiring an additional 10,743 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC bought a new position in Goldman Sachs Access Investment Grade Corporate Bond ETF in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $6,462,000.

Goldman Sachs Access Investment Grade Corporate Bond ETF Stock Performance

NYSEARCA:GIGB traded down $0.38 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $43.07. The stock had a trading volume of 38,060 shares, compared to its average volume of 77,200. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $45.52 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $46.55. Goldman Sachs Access Investment Grade Corporate Bond ETF has a 12 month low of $42.76 and a 12 month high of $55.09.

