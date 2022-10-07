GOMA Finance Price Reaches $0.0000 on Exchanges (GOMA)

GOMA Finance (GOMA) traded 14.6% higher against the US dollar during the 1 day period ending at 16:00 PM E.T. on October 7th. One GOMA Finance token can now be purchased for $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. Over the last seven days, GOMA Finance has traded up 33.9% against the US dollar. GOMA Finance has a market capitalization of $341,517.89 and approximately $27,970.00 worth of GOMA Finance was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

GOMA Finance Token Profile

GOMA Finance is a token. Its launch date was April 17th, 2022. GOMA Finance’s total supply is 250,649,928,633,650 tokens and its circulating supply is 147,669,787,550,044 tokens. GOMA Finance’s official website is gomatoken.com. GOMA Finance’s official Twitter account is @gomafinance and its Facebook page is accessible here.

GOMA Finance Token Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “GOMA Finance (GOMA) is a cryptocurrency launched in 2022and operates on the BNB Smart Chain (BEP20) platform. GOMA Finance has a current supply of 250,649,928,633,650 with 0 in circulation. The last known price of GOMA Finance is 0 USD and is up 0.46 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 3 active market(s) with $9.22 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://gomatoken.com.”

