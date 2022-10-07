Gray Television (NYSE:GTN) Sets New 1-Year Low at $14.13

Gray Television, Inc. (NYSE:GTN – Get Rating) shares reached a new 52-week low during mid-day trading on Friday . The company traded as low as $14.13 and last traded at $14.27, with a volume of 6680 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at $14.52.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Separately, StockNews.com upgraded Gray Television from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, September 8th.

Get Gray Television alerts:

Gray Television Trading Down 2.0 %

The stock has a fifty day moving average of $18.37 and a 200-day moving average of $19.01. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.64, a quick ratio of 2.54 and a current ratio of 2.54. The company has a market cap of $1.32 billion, a PE ratio of 11.34, a PEG ratio of 0.34 and a beta of 1.71.

Gray Television Announces Dividend

Gray Television ( NYSE:GTN Get Rating ) last issued its earnings results on Friday, August 5th. The company reported $0.91 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.87 by $0.04. Gray Television had a return on equity of 9.66% and a net margin of 5.73%. The business had revenue of $868.00 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $854.97 million. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $0.27 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 58.7% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Gray Television, Inc. will post 4.45 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 30th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, September 15th were issued a $0.08 dividend. This represents a $0.32 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.25%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, September 14th. Gray Television’s dividend payout ratio is 25.00%.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Gray Television

Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. First National Bank of Omaha purchased a new stake in shares of Gray Television in the 1st quarter worth $711,000. WINTON GROUP Ltd purchased a new stake in shares of Gray Television during the 1st quarter worth $673,000. First Hawaiian Bank purchased a new stake in shares of Gray Television during the 1st quarter worth $520,000. Blueshift Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Gray Television during the 1st quarter worth $492,000. Finally, AEGON ASSET MANAGEMENT UK Plc lifted its stake in shares of Gray Television by 9.0% during the 2nd quarter. AEGON ASSET MANAGEMENT UK Plc now owns 95,875 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,617,000 after purchasing an additional 7,878 shares during the last quarter. 80.61% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Gray Television Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Gray Television, Inc, a television broadcasting company, owns and/or operates television stations and digital assets in the United States. It also broadcasts secondary digital channels affiliated to ABC, CBS, NBC, and FOX, as well as various other networks and program services, including CW Plus Network, MY Network, the MeTV Network, Justice, This TV Network, Antenna TV, Telemundo, Cozi, Heroes and Icons, and MOVIES! Network; and local news/weather channels in various markets.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Gray Television Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Gray Television and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.