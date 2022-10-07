Great Diamond Partners LLC Acquires 120 Shares of American Tower Co. (NYSE:AMT)

Great Diamond Partners LLC raised its holdings in American Tower Co. (NYSE:AMT – Get Rating) by 2.0% during the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 6,096 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after buying an additional 120 shares during the period. Great Diamond Partners LLC’s holdings in American Tower were worth $1,558,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Charter Oak Capital Management LLC bought a new position in shares of American Tower during the second quarter valued at about $26,000. Canton Hathaway LLC bought a new position in shares of American Tower during the second quarter valued at about $29,000. Pinnacle Holdings LLC bought a new position in shares of American Tower during the first quarter valued at about $29,000. Financial Management Professionals Inc. lifted its position in shares of American Tower by 63.5% during the second quarter. Financial Management Professionals Inc. now owns 121 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $31,000 after purchasing an additional 47 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Rational Advisors LLC increased its holdings in American Tower by 70.2% during the first quarter. Rational Advisors LLC now owns 143 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $36,000 after buying an additional 59 shares during the last quarter. 91.03% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Shares of AMT traded down $3.81 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $199.26. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 24,029 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,845,966. The stock has a market cap of $92.77 billion, a PE ratio of 33.40, a P/E/G ratio of 1.95 and a beta of 0.56. The company has a current ratio of 0.65, a quick ratio of 0.65 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.47. American Tower Co. has a 52 week low of $202.78 and a 52 week high of $294.40. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $253.32 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $252.13.

American Tower ( NYSE:AMT Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 28th. The real estate investment trust reported $1.95 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.96 by $0.99. American Tower had a net margin of 27.23% and a return on equity of 28.93%. The firm had revenue of $2.67 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.64 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $2.42 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 16.3% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts predict that American Tower Co. will post 9.48 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, October 26th. Investors of record on Tuesday, October 11th will be paid a $1.47 dividend. This represents a $5.88 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.95%. This is an increase from American Tower’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.43. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, October 7th. American Tower’s payout ratio is presently 94.08%.

A number of analysts recently issued reports on AMT shares. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded shares of American Tower from an “underweight” rating to an “overweight” rating and raised their price objective for the stock from $245.00 to $285.00 in a report on Tuesday, June 21st. Citigroup reduced their target price on shares of American Tower from $300.00 to $290.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, July 18th. Morgan Stanley lifted their target price on shares of American Tower from $252.00 to $257.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Friday, September 16th. Jefferies Financial Group reduced their target price on shares of American Tower from $308.00 to $293.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, June 30th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group began coverage on shares of American Tower in a research note on Wednesday, June 22nd. They set an “outperform” rating and a $313.00 price objective for the company. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $286.00.

American Tower Corporation, one of the largest global REITs, is a leading independent owner, operator and developer of multitenant communications real estate with a portfolio of approximately 219,000 communications sites. For more information about American Tower, please visit the Earnings Materials and Investor Presentations sections of our investor relations website at www.americantower.com.

