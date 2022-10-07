Great Diamond Partners LLC Buys 97 Shares of Mastercard Incorporated (NYSE:MA)

Great Diamond Partners LLC increased its holdings in Mastercard Incorporated (NYSE:MA – Get Rating) by 4.2% during the second quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 2,422 shares of the credit services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 97 shares during the quarter. Great Diamond Partners LLC’s holdings in Mastercard were worth $764,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. PrairieView Partners LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Mastercard by 58.2% in the first quarter. PrairieView Partners LLC now owns 87 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $31,000 after buying an additional 32 shares during the last quarter. Cordant Inc. purchased a new position in Mastercard during the first quarter valued at approximately $32,000. Western Pacific Wealth Management LP purchased a new position in Mastercard during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $39,000. Urban Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in Mastercard during the second quarter valued at approximately $35,000. Finally, Joseph P. Lucia & Associates LLC purchased a new position in Mastercard during the first quarter valued at approximately $44,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 75.10% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several equities analysts have weighed in on the stock. Tigress Financial reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $472.00 price target on shares of Mastercard in a report on Friday, July 15th. Wells Fargo & Company lowered their price target on shares of Mastercard from $400.00 to $365.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Friday. Susquehanna Bancshares reduced their price objective on shares of Mastercard from $430.00 to $400.00 and set a “positive” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, July 29th. Mizuho lifted their price objective on shares of Mastercard from $375.00 to $385.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, July 29th. Finally, Piper Sandler reduced their price objective on shares of Mastercard from $357.00 to $298.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, July 6th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and thirteen have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, Mastercard has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $411.77.

Insider Buying and Selling at Mastercard

Mastercard Price Performance

In other Mastercard news, CFO J. Mehra Sachin sold 5,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, August 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $360.00, for a total transaction of $1,800,000.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 15,723 shares in the company, valued at $5,660,280. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink . Company insiders own 0.29% of the company’s stock.

MA traded down $3.60 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $295.63. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 14,778 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,185,667. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $328.32 and its 200-day moving average price is $337.52. Mastercard Incorporated has a 12 month low of $281.69 and a 12 month high of $399.92. The stock has a market cap of $285.69 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 30.32, a P/E/G ratio of 1.41 and a beta of 1.08. The company has a current ratio of 1.26, a quick ratio of 1.26 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.20.

Mastercard (NYSE:MA – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 28th. The credit services provider reported $2.56 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.36 by $0.20. Mastercard had a net margin of 46.49% and a return on equity of 143.35%. The business had revenue of $5.50 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.26 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $1.95 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 21.5% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts expect that Mastercard Incorporated will post 10.62 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Mastercard Announces Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, November 9th. Shareholders of record on Friday, October 7th will be given a dividend of $0.49 per share. This represents a $1.96 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.66%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, October 6th. Mastercard’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 19.86%.

Mastercard Profile

Mastercard Incorporated, a technology company, provides transaction processing and other payment-related products and services in the United States and internationally. It facilitates the processing of payment transactions, including authorization, clearing, and settlement, as well as delivers other payment-related products and services.

