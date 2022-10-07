Great Diamond Partners LLC Grows Stock Position in iShares MSCI KLD 400 Social ETF (NYSEARCA:DSI)

Great Diamond Partners LLC increased its holdings in shares of iShares MSCI KLD 400 Social ETF (NYSEARCA:DSI – Get Rating) by 22.1% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 9,005 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 1,627 shares during the quarter. Great Diamond Partners LLC’s holdings in iShares MSCI KLD 400 Social ETF were worth $647,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Hengehold Capital Management LLC lifted its position in iShares MSCI KLD 400 Social ETF by 3.6% during the first quarter. Hengehold Capital Management LLC now owns 4,017 shares of the company’s stock worth $348,000 after buying an additional 140 shares during the period. JNBA Financial Advisors increased its stake in iShares MSCI KLD 400 Social ETF by 4.5% during the second quarter. JNBA Financial Advisors now owns 3,509 shares of the company’s stock worth $252,000 after acquiring an additional 151 shares during the last quarter. McClarren Financial Advisors Inc. increased its stake in iShares MSCI KLD 400 Social ETF by 0.5% during the first quarter. McClarren Financial Advisors Inc. now owns 30,766 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,664,000 after acquiring an additional 158 shares during the last quarter. Personal Wealth Partners increased its stake in iShares MSCI KLD 400 Social ETF by 0.7% during the first quarter. Personal Wealth Partners now owns 24,113 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,089,000 after acquiring an additional 179 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Signature Securities Group Corporation increased its stake in iShares MSCI KLD 400 Social ETF by 4.7% during the first quarter. Signature Securities Group Corporation now owns 4,049 shares of the company’s stock worth $350,000 after acquiring an additional 183 shares during the last quarter.

iShares MSCI KLD 400 Social ETF Stock Performance

NYSEARCA:DSI traded down $1.49 on Friday, hitting $68.13. 988 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 299,042. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $75.04 and a 200-day moving average of $76.87. iShares MSCI KLD 400 Social ETF has a fifty-two week low of $66.86 and a fifty-two week high of $93.70.

About iShares MSCI KLD 400 Social ETF

iShares MSCI KLD 400 Social Index Fund (the Fund), formerly iShares FTSE KLD 400 Social Index Fund, seeks to provide investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the MSCI KLD 400 Social Index (the Index). The Index is a free float-adjusted market capitalization index designed to measure the equity performance of the United States companies.

