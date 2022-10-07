Great Diamond Partners LLC Has $1.06 Million Stock Holdings in First Trust Natural Gas ETF (NYSEARCA:FCG)

Great Diamond Partners LLC lessened its position in First Trust Natural Gas ETF (NYSEARCA:FCG – Get Rating) by 10.3% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 48,445 shares of the company’s stock after selling 5,533 shares during the quarter. Great Diamond Partners LLC owned approximately 0.17% of First Trust Natural Gas ETF worth $1,061,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Allworth Financial LP bought a new position in First Trust Natural Gas ETF in the second quarter valued at approximately $37,000. North Star Investment Management Corp. bought a new position in First Trust Natural Gas ETF in the second quarter valued at approximately $54,000. Worth Asset Management LLC bought a new position in shares of First Trust Natural Gas ETF during the 1st quarter worth approximately $73,000. Exane Derivatives bought a new position in shares of First Trust Natural Gas ETF during the 1st quarter worth approximately $185,000. Finally, Secure Asset Management LLC bought a new position in shares of First Trust Natural Gas ETF during the 1st quarter worth approximately $208,000.

First Trust Natural Gas ETF Stock Performance

Shares of NYSEARCA FCG traded down $0.16 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $25.98. 26,831 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,735,493. First Trust Natural Gas ETF has a 12 month low of $15.70 and a 12 month high of $31.07. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $25.10 and its 200 day moving average price is $24.92.

First Trust Natural Gas ETF Company Profile

First Trust ISE-Revere Natural Gas Index Fund (the Fund) seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield of an equity index called the ISE-REVERE Natural Gas Index (the Index). The Index is an equal-weighted index consisting of exchange-listed companies that derive a substantial portion of their revenues from the exploration and production of natural gas.

