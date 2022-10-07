Great Diamond Partners LLC Has $578,000 Holdings in Public Storage (NYSE:PSA)

Great Diamond Partners LLC raised its holdings in shares of Public Storage (NYSE:PSA – Get Rating) by 242.1% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 1,851 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after buying an additional 1,310 shares during the quarter. Great Diamond Partners LLC’s holdings in Public Storage were worth $578,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the business. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its stake in Public Storage by 1.4% during the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 20,359,277 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $7,945,819,000 after acquiring an additional 275,264 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. raised its stake in Public Storage by 2.7% during the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 17,255,693 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $6,463,290,000 after acquiring an additional 456,793 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp raised its stake in Public Storage by 10.3% during the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 11,667,458 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $4,553,576,000 after acquiring an additional 1,085,578 shares in the last quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP raised its stake in Public Storage by 1.9% during the first quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 4,041,870 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $1,577,461,000 after acquiring an additional 74,406 shares in the last quarter. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. grew its holdings in shares of Public Storage by 15.0% during the first quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 2,781,663 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $1,085,625,000 after purchasing an additional 362,327 shares during the last quarter. 78.19% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

PSA traded down $2.81 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $285.15. 4,127 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 821,702. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.29, a quick ratio of 2.14 and a current ratio of 2.14. Public Storage has a one year low of $284.01 and a one year high of $421.76. The stock has a market capitalization of $50.03 billion, a P/E ratio of 24.53, a PEG ratio of 2.68 and a beta of 0.39. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $326.06 and its 200 day simple moving average is $337.30.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, September 29th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, September 14th were given a dividend of $2.00 per share. This represents a $8.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.81%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, September 13th. Public Storage’s dividend payout ratio is currently 68.14%.

PSA has been the topic of several research analyst reports. Evercore ISI decreased their target price on Public Storage from $333.00 to $327.00 and set an “in-line” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, September 19th. Jefferies Financial Group decreased their target price on Public Storage from $465.00 to $369.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, June 30th. Citigroup restated a “buy” rating and set a $367.00 target price on shares of Public Storage in a report on Thursday, July 28th. UBS Group decreased their price target on Public Storage from $390.00 to $336.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, July 25th. Finally, StockNews.com cut Public Storage from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, September 28th. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Public Storage presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $365.58.

In other news, Director Tamara Hughes Gustavson sold 830 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $353.09, for a total transaction of $293,064.70. Following the sale, the director now owns 1,430 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $504,918.70. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. In related news, Director John Reyes sold 51,637 shares of Public Storage stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $353.15, for a total value of $18,235,606.55. Following the sale, the director now owns 175,449 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $61,959,814.35. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, Director Tamara Hughes Gustavson sold 830 shares of Public Storage stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $353.09, for a total value of $293,064.70. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 1,430 shares in the company, valued at approximately $504,918.70. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 52,670 shares of company stock valued at $18,599,374 over the last 90 days. 11.00% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Public Storage, a member of the S&P 500 and FT Global 500, is a REIT that primarily acquires, develops, owns and operates self-storage facilities. At September 30, 2020, we had: (i) interests in 2,504 self-storage facilities located in 38 states with approximately 171 million net rentable square feet in the United States, (ii) an approximate 35% common equity interest in Shurgard Self Storage SA (Euronext Brussels:SHUR) which owned 239 self-storage facilities located in seven Western European nations with approximately 13 million net rentable square feet operated under the Shurgard brand and (iii) an approximate 42% common equity interest in PS Business Parks, Inc (NYSE:PSB) which owned and operated approximately 28 million rentable square feet of commercial space at September 30, 2020.

