Great Diamond Partners LLC Makes New $970,000 Investment in ALPS Sector Dividend Dogs ETF (NYSEARCA:SDOG)

Great Diamond Partners LLC bought a new position in shares of ALPS Sector Dividend Dogs ETF (NYSEARCA:SDOG – Get Rating) in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm bought 19,375 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $970,000. Great Diamond Partners LLC owned about 0.08% of ALPS Sector Dividend Dogs ETF as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. IronBridge Private Wealth LLC acquired a new stake in shares of ALPS Sector Dividend Dogs ETF in the fourth quarter valued at $25,000. DeDora Capital Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of ALPS Sector Dividend Dogs ETF in the first quarter valued at $39,000. Qube Research & Technologies Ltd acquired a new stake in shares of ALPS Sector Dividend Dogs ETF in the fourth quarter valued at $51,000. AdvisorNet Financial Inc acquired a new stake in shares of ALPS Sector Dividend Dogs ETF in the second quarter valued at $50,000. Finally, Fortitude Advisory Group L.L.C. grew its stake in ALPS Sector Dividend Dogs ETF by 39.6% during the 1st quarter. Fortitude Advisory Group L.L.C. now owns 3,512 shares of the company’s stock worth $193,000 after purchasing an additional 997 shares in the last quarter.

ALPS Sector Dividend Dogs ETF Trading Down 1.3 %

SDOG traded down $0.60 on Friday, hitting $46.96. 36,105 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 67,112. ALPS Sector Dividend Dogs ETF has a twelve month low of $45.10 and a twelve month high of $58.04. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $50.60 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $52.53.

