Great Diamond Partners LLC Purchases 5,878 Shares of FT Cboe Vest U.S. Equity Buffer ETF – February (BATS:FFEB)

Great Diamond Partners LLC grew its position in FT Cboe Vest U.S. Equity Buffer ETF – February (BATS:FFEB – Get Rating) by 4.6% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 134,813 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 5,878 shares during the quarter. FT Cboe Vest U.S. Equity Buffer ETF – February makes up about 1.5% of Great Diamond Partners LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 15th largest position. Great Diamond Partners LLC’s holdings in FT Cboe Vest U.S. Equity Buffer ETF – February were worth $4,603,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of FFEB. S.C. Financial Services Inc. acquired a new stake in FT Cboe Vest U.S. Equity Buffer ETF – February in the first quarter worth $206,000. Archer Investment Corp bought a new position in FT Cboe Vest U.S. Equity Buffer ETF – February in the first quarter worth approximately $223,000. 1ST Source Bank acquired a new stake in FT Cboe Vest U.S. Equity Buffer ETF – February in the first quarter valued at approximately $259,000. AdvisorNet Financial Inc increased its holdings in shares of FT Cboe Vest U.S. Equity Buffer ETF – February by 55.5% during the first quarter. AdvisorNet Financial Inc now owns 13,531 shares of the company’s stock valued at $517,000 after acquiring an additional 4,831 shares in the last quarter. Finally, FSB Premier Wealth Management Inc. acquired a new position in shares of FT Cboe Vest U.S. Equity Buffer ETF – February during the first quarter worth approximately $1,060,000.

FT Cboe Vest U.S. Equity Buffer ETF – February Trading Down 0.6 %

FFEB traded down $0.22 during trading on Friday, hitting $34.32. 10,104 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $35.63 and its 200 day moving average price is $35.84.

