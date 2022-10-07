Greef Roderick De Sells 1,233 Shares of BioLife Solutions, Inc. (NASDAQ:BLFS) Stock

BioLife Solutions, Inc. (NASDAQ:BLFS – Get Rating) COO Greef Roderick De sold 1,233 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, October 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $21.95, for a total transaction of $27,064.35. Following the completion of the sale, the chief operating officer now directly owns 125,271 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,749,698.45. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink.

On Tuesday, July 12th, Greef Roderick De sold 9,158 shares of BioLife Solutions stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $15.79, for a total transaction of $144,604.82.

BioLife Solutions stock opened at $23.64 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 3.55, a quick ratio of 2.54 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.02. BioLife Solutions, Inc. has a 1 year low of $10.40 and a 1 year high of $58.80. The company has a market cap of $1.01 billion, a PE ratio of -10.51 and a beta of 1.83. The company’s 50-day moving average is $23.32 and its two-hundred day moving average is $18.45.

Separately, Cowen reduced their price target on shares of BioLife Solutions to $29.00 in a research report on Monday, August 15th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $31.25.

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in BLFS. KBC Group NV acquired a new position in BioLife Solutions during the 2nd quarter valued at about $36,000. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd bought a new stake in shares of BioLife Solutions in the 1st quarter valued at about $36,000. Lazard Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of BioLife Solutions in the 1st quarter valued at about $45,000. Captrust Financial Advisors increased its stake in shares of BioLife Solutions by 714.2% in the 2nd quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 3,949 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $55,000 after acquiring an additional 3,464 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Mutual of America Capital Management LLC increased its stake in shares of BioLife Solutions by 18.7% in the 2nd quarter. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC now owns 5,128 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $71,000 after acquiring an additional 808 shares during the last quarter. 86.69% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

BioLife Solutions, Inc develops, manufactures, and supplies bioproduction tools and services for the cell and gene therapy industry in the United States, Canada, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and internationally. The company's products are used in the basic and applied research, and commercial manufacturing of biologic-based therapies.

