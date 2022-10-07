Greenhill & Co., Inc. (NYSE:GHL) Price Target Cut to $6.00

Greenhill & Co., Inc. (NYSE:GHL – Get Rating) had its price objective dropped by analysts at The Goldman Sachs Group from $7.00 to $6.00 in a report issued on Friday, Benzinga reports. The brokerage currently has a “sell” rating on the financial services provider’s stock. The Goldman Sachs Group’s price objective indicates a potential downside of 5.36% from the stock’s current price.

Separately, Piper Sandler decreased their price objective on Greenhill & Co., Inc. from $14.50 to $10.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, July 8th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $12.00.

Shares of NYSE GHL opened at $6.34 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $113.42 million, a P/E ratio of 17.14 and a beta of 1.03. The company has a quick ratio of 2.28, a current ratio of 2.28 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 5.39. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $7.53 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $10.32. Greenhill & Co., Inc. has a twelve month low of $5.86 and a twelve month high of $20.32.

Greenhill & Co., Inc. ( NYSE:GHL Get Rating ) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, August 2nd. The financial services provider reported ($1.03) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.86) by ($0.17). The business had revenue of $36.05 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $33.17 million. Greenhill & Co., Inc. had a return on equity of 23.08% and a net margin of 6.35%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned ($0.45) earnings per share.

In other Greenhill & Co., Inc. news, CEO Scott L. Bok acquired 32,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 23rd. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $7.85 per share, for a total transaction of $251,200.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 1,568,449 shares in the company, valued at $12,312,324.65. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. In other Greenhill & Co., Inc. news, CEO Scott L. Bok acquired 37,450 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 10th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $8.90 per share, for a total transaction of $333,305.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 1,536,449 shares in the company, valued at $13,674,396.10. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CEO Scott L. Bok bought 32,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 23rd. The stock was purchased at an average price of $7.85 per share, with a total value of $251,200.00. Following the purchase, the chief executive officer now owns 1,568,449 shares in the company, valued at $12,312,324.65. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have acquired 101,979 shares of company stock worth $871,085. 28.10% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Capital Management Corp VA lifted its stake in shares of Greenhill & Co., Inc. by 49.7% in the 2nd quarter. Capital Management Corp VA now owns 1,967,498 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $18,140,000 after purchasing an additional 652,808 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Greenhill & Co., Inc. by 1.2% in the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 791,225 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $12,239,000 after purchasing an additional 9,757 shares during the period. Rutabaga Capital Management LLC MA lifted its stake in shares of Greenhill & Co., Inc. by 70.6% in the 2nd quarter. Rutabaga Capital Management LLC MA now owns 491,486 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $4,532,000 after purchasing an additional 203,405 shares during the period. Millennium Management LLC raised its stake in Greenhill & Co., Inc. by 334.7% during the second quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 452,252 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $4,170,000 after buying an additional 348,214 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Acadian Asset Management LLC raised its stake in Greenhill & Co., Inc. by 8.2% during the first quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC now owns 451,589 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $6,983,000 after buying an additional 34,369 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 73.60% of the company’s stock.

Greenhill & Co, Inc, an independent investment bank, provides financial and strategic advisory services to corporations, partnerships, institutional investors, and governments worldwide. The company offers advisory services related to mergers and acquisitions, divestitures, restructurings, financings, private capital raising, and other similar transactions.

