H.B. Fuller (NYSE:FUL) Updates FY 2022 Earnings Guidance

H.B. Fuller (NYSE:FUL – Get Rating) updated its FY 2022 earnings guidance on Wednesday. The company provided earnings per share guidance of $4.13-$4.27 for the period, compared to the consensus earnings per share estimate of $4.23. The company issued revenue guidance of -. H.B. Fuller also updated its Q4 2022 guidance to $1.15-$1.30 EPS.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several research firms have recently weighed in on FUL. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft decreased their price target on shares of H.B. Fuller from $85.00 to $72.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a research note on Friday, June 24th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. downgraded shares of H.B. Fuller from a neutral rating to an underweight rating and decreased their price target for the company from $70.00 to $52.00 in a research note on Friday, June 24th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of Hold and an average price target of $71.00.

Get H.B. Fuller alerts:

H.B. Fuller Stock Performance

Shares of NYSE:FUL opened at $67.21 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $3.58 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.83 and a beta of 1.49. H.B. Fuller has a 52 week low of $57.36 and a 52 week high of $81.73. The company has a quick ratio of 1.18, a current ratio of 1.93 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.19. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $64.97 and a 200 day moving average of $65.46.

Insider Buying and Selling

H.B. Fuller ( NYSE:FUL Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, September 21st. The specialty chemicals company reported $1.06 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.05 by $0.01. The company had revenue of $941.20 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $944.11 million. H.B. Fuller had a net margin of 5.33% and a return on equity of 13.89%. H.B. Fuller’s revenue for the quarter was up 13.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.79 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts predict that H.B. Fuller will post 4.2 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other H.B. Fuller news, VP Nathan D. Weaver sold 5,326 shares of H.B. Fuller stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $66.91, for a total value of $356,362.66. Following the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 3,354 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $224,416.14. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. In other H.B. Fuller news, VP Nathan D. Weaver sold 5,988 shares of H.B. Fuller stock in a transaction on Monday, July 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $62.82, for a total value of $376,166.16. Following the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 3,766 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $236,580.12. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, VP Nathan D. Weaver sold 5,326 shares of H.B. Fuller stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $66.91, for a total transaction of $356,362.66. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 3,354 shares in the company, valued at $224,416.14. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 4.69% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On H.B. Fuller

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of H.B. Fuller during the second quarter valued at $33,000. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. grew its holdings in shares of H.B. Fuller by 4.9% during the second quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 66,538 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $4,006,000 after buying an additional 3,081 shares during the last quarter. Luminus Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of H.B. Fuller during the first quarter valued at $3,396,000. Finally, MetLife Investment Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of H.B. Fuller by 55.7% during the first quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC now owns 27,833 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $1,839,000 after buying an additional 9,960 shares during the last quarter. 96.38% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

H.B. Fuller Company Profile

(Get Rating)

H.B. Fuller Company, together with its subsidiaries, formulates, manufactures, and markets adhesives, sealants, coatings, polymers, tapes, encapsulants, additives, and other specialty chemical products worldwide. The company operates through three segments: Hygiene, Health and Consumable Adhesives; Engineering Adhesives; and Construction Adhesives.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for H.B. Fuller Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for H.B. Fuller and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.