H. Lundbeck A/S (OTCMKTS:HLUYY) Stock Price Down 0%

H. Lundbeck A/S (OTCMKTS:HLUYY – Get Rating)’s stock price fell 0% during trading on Thursday . The stock traded as low as $22.00 and last traded at $22.00. 7,500 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, an increase of 327% from the average session volume of 1,758 shares. The stock had previously closed at $22.01.

Several analysts have issued reports on HLUYY shares. Credit Suisse Group cut H. Lundbeck A/S from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, September 15th. UBS Group increased their target price on H. Lundbeck A/S from 32.00 to 35.00 in a research report on Friday, July 15th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their target price on shares of H. Lundbeck A/S from 46.00 to 43.00 in a report on Friday, August 19th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upgraded shares of H. Lundbeck A/S from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, July 8th. Finally, Barclays reduced their target price on shares of H. Lundbeck A/S from 190.00 to 44.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, July 6th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $71.25.

H. Lundbeck A/S Stock Down 0.0 %

The business’s 50 day moving average is $21.96 and its 200 day moving average is $21.96. The company has a market capitalization of $21.91 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 25.00 and a beta of 0.68. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.32, a quick ratio of 0.71 and a current ratio of 1.15.

About H. Lundbeck A/S

H. Lundbeck A/S, a biopharmaceutical company, engages in the research, development, production, and sale of pharmaceuticals for the treatment of psychiatric and neurological disorders in Europe, North America, and internationally. The company's principal products include Abilify Maintena for schizophrenia; Brintellix/Trintellix to treat depression; Northera for the treatment of symptomatic neurogenic orthostatic hypotension; Vyepti for migraine prevention; and Rexulti/Rxulti to treat depression/schizophrenia.

