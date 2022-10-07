H2OC (H2OC) Tops 1-Day Volume of $10,004.00

H2OC (H2OC) traded down 89.3% against the US dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 8:00 AM ET on October 7th. Over the last week, H2OC has traded 89.4% lower against the US dollar. One H2OC token can currently be bought for approximately $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC on exchanges. H2OC has a total market cap of $71.92 and $10,004.00 worth of H2OC was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

KILT Protocol (KILT) traded down 4.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.64 or 0.00003266 BTC.

OmniaVerse (OMNIA) traded up 5.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0051 or 0.00000026 BTC.

Lego Coin (LEGO) traded up 8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.11 or 0.00000553 BTC.

Jeff in Space (JEFF) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $2.12 or 0.00010598 BTC.

Lumi Credits (LUMI) traded up 1.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0134 or 0.00000068 BTC.

AXIA Coin (AXC) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $13.43 or 0.00068732 BTC.

MVP Coin (MVP) traded down 28.6% against the dollar and now trades at $2,053.00 or 0.10310634 BTC.

Tarality (TARAL) traded down 11.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0007 or 0.00000004 BTC.

The Web3 Project (WEB3) traded up 213.7% against the dollar and now trades at $517.71 or 0.02213862 BTC.

JUMPN (JST) traded down 4.6% against the dollar and now trades at $1.43 or 0.00007264 BTC.

H2OC Token Profile

H2OC was first traded on May 9th, 2022. H2OC’s total supply is 10,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 1,500,000 tokens. The official website for H2OC is www.h2o-securities.com. H2OC’s official message board is medium.com/h2o-securities. The Reddit community for H2OC is https://reddit.com/r/h2osecurities/ and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. H2OC’s official Twitter account is @h2o_coin.

H2OC Token Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “H2OC (H2OC) is a cryptocurrency launched in 2022and operates on the BNB Smart Chain (BEP20) platform. H2OC has a current supply of 10,000,000,000 with 0 in circulation. The last known price of H2OC is 0.00004795 USD and is down -4.70 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 1 active market(s) with $0.00 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://www.h2o-securities.com/.”

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as H2OC directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade H2OC should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, Coinbase or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase H2OC using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

