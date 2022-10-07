Hailiang Education Group (NASDAQ:HLG) Research Coverage Started at StockNews.com

StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Hailiang Education Group (NASDAQ:HLG – Get Rating) in a research note released on Tuesday. The firm issued a hold rating on the stock.

Hailiang Education Group Price Performance

Shares of NASDAQ:HLG opened at $14.30 on Tuesday. Hailiang Education Group has a one year low of $9.28 and a one year high of $37.50. The company has a 50 day moving average of $13.95 and a 200-day moving average of $13.44. The stock has a market cap of $368.65 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.93 and a beta of -0.01.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Hailiang Education Group

A hedge fund recently bought a new stake in Hailiang Education Group stock. JBF Capital Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Hailiang Education Group Inc. (NASDAQ:HLG – Get Rating) in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund acquired 3,157 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $41,000.

About Hailiang Education Group

Hailiang Education Group Inc provides K-12 educational and management services in the People's Republic of China. The company operates 14 affiliated schools; and 27 managed schools. It offers K-12 student management, high school curriculum education, and operation and management services, including branding, academic management, education resources, school culture, admission, finance, human resources, procurement, IT, internal audit, and property and logistics management services, as well as after-school enrichment, accommodations, and transportation services.

