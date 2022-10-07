HappyLand Reward Self Reported Market Cap Hits $0.01 (HPW)

HappyLand Reward (HPW) traded 3% lower against the U.S. dollar during the 1 day period ending at 8:00 AM E.T. on October 7th. One HappyLand Reward token can currently be purchased for about $0.0005 or 0.00000002 BTC on popular exchanges. HappyLand Reward has a total market capitalization of $0.01 and $36,980.00 worth of HappyLand Reward was traded on exchanges in the last day. Over the last week, HappyLand Reward has traded down 3.4% against the U.S. dollar.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

KILT Protocol (KILT) traded down 4.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.64 or 0.00003266 BTC.

OmniaVerse (OMNIA) traded up 5.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0051 or 0.00000026 BTC.

Lego Coin (LEGO) traded up 8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.11 or 0.00000553 BTC.

Jeff in Space (JEFF) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $2.12 or 0.00010598 BTC.

Lumi Credits (LUMI) traded 1.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0134 or 0.00000068 BTC.

AXIA Coin (AXC) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $13.43 or 0.00068732 BTC.

MVP Coin (MVP) traded down 28.6% against the dollar and now trades at $2,053.00 or 0.10310634 BTC.

Tarality (TARAL) traded 11.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0007 or 0.00000004 BTC.

The Web3 Project (WEB3) traded up 213.7% against the dollar and now trades at $517.71 or 0.02213862 BTC.

JUMPN (JST) traded 4.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.43 or 0.00007264 BTC.

HappyLand Reward Token Profile

HappyLand Reward’s genesis date was December 9th, 2021. HappyLand Reward’s official Twitter account is @happyland_hpl. HappyLand Reward’s official website is happyland.finance. HappyLand Reward’s official message board is medium.com/@happyland_finance.

HappyLand Reward Token Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “HappyLand Reward (HPW) is a cryptocurrency launched in 2021and operates on the BNB Smart Chain (BEP20) platform. HappyLand Reward has a current supply of 0. The last known price of HappyLand Reward is 0.00047037 USD and is down -0.42 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 1 active market(s) with $3.96 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://happyland.finance/.”

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as HappyLand Reward directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade HappyLand Reward should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, GDAX or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy HappyLand Reward using one of the exchanges listed above.

