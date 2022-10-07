Harbor Capital Advisors Inc. Buys 594 Shares of Dynatrace, Inc. (NYSE:DT)

Harbor Capital Advisors Inc. increased its stake in shares of Dynatrace, Inc. (NYSE:DT – Get Rating) by 15.8% during the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 4,346 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 594 shares during the quarter. Harbor Capital Advisors Inc.’s holdings in Dynatrace were worth $171,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Signaturefd LLC grew its position in Dynatrace by 133.9% in the 1st quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 753 shares of the company’s stock valued at $35,000 after acquiring an additional 431 shares during the last quarter. Tcwp LLC bought a new position in Dynatrace in the 1st quarter valued at $45,000. Webster Bank N. A. bought a new position in Dynatrace in the 1st quarter valued at $49,000. Exane Derivatives grew its position in Dynatrace by 5,337.0% in the 1st quarter. Exane Derivatives now owns 1,468 shares of the company’s stock valued at $69,000 after acquiring an additional 1,441 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. grew its position in Dynatrace by 80.1% in the 4th quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 1,563 shares of the company’s stock valued at $94,000 after acquiring an additional 695 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 94.70% of the company’s stock.

Dynatrace stock traded down $1.04 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $36.86. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 2,016 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,444,630. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $38.55 and its 200-day simple moving average is $39.69. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.18, a current ratio of 1.15 and a quick ratio of 1.15. Dynatrace, Inc. has a 52-week low of $29.41 and a 52-week high of $80.13. The stock has a market capitalization of $10.59 billion, a P/E ratio of 270.71, a PEG ratio of 5.52 and a beta of 1.25.

Dynatrace ( NYSE:DT Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 3rd. The company reported $0.08 EPS for the quarter, meeting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.08. Dynatrace had a return on equity of 7.81% and a net margin of 4.18%. The company had revenue of $267.27 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $262.76 million. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Dynatrace, Inc. will post 0.36 EPS for the current year.

Several brokerages have commented on DT. Robert W. Baird reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and issued a $49.00 price objective on shares of Dynatrace in a research report on Wednesday, September 21st. Credit Suisse Group assumed coverage on Dynatrace in a research report on Friday, September 23rd. They set a “neutral” rating and a $38.00 price target on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. assumed coverage on Dynatrace in a research report on Monday. They set an “overweight” rating on the stock. Needham & Company LLC increased their price target on Dynatrace from $42.00 to $50.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 4th. Finally, Canaccord Genuity Group assumed coverage on Dynatrace in a research report on Friday, July 8th. They set a “buy” rating and a $55.00 price target on the stock. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fifteen have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $57.68.

In other news, CRO Stephen J. Pace sold 4,281 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $42.42, for a total value of $181,600.02. Following the transaction, the executive now directly owns 164,963 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $6,997,730.46. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In other news, CRO Stephen J. Pace sold 4,281 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $42.42, for a total value of $181,600.02. Following the transaction, the executive now directly owns 164,963 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $6,997,730.46. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, SVP Bernd Greifeneder sold 4,929 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $42.42, for a total value of $209,088.18. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 941,865 shares in the company, valued at $39,953,913.30. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 66,029 shares of company stock worth $2,639,297. 0.51% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Dynatrace, Inc provides a software intelligence platform for dynamic multi-cloud environments. It operates Dynatrace, a software intelligence platform, which provides application and microservices monitoring, runtime application security, infrastructure monitoring, digital experience monitoring, business analytics, and cloud automation.

