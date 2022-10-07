Harbor Capital Advisors Inc. Has $1.98 Million Position in Chipotle Mexican Grill, Inc. (NYSE:CMG)

Harbor Capital Advisors Inc. raised its position in shares of Chipotle Mexican Grill, Inc. (NYSE:CMG – Get Rating) by 46.0% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 1,513 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock after purchasing an additional 477 shares during the quarter. Chipotle Mexican Grill accounts for 1.5% of Harbor Capital Advisors Inc.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 20th biggest holding. Harbor Capital Advisors Inc.’s holdings in Chipotle Mexican Grill were worth $1,978,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in CMG. CAPROCK Group Inc. increased its stake in shares of Chipotle Mexican Grill by 7.7% in the second quarter. CAPROCK Group Inc. now owns 196 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $256,000 after acquiring an additional 14 shares during the last quarter. KBC Group NV increased its stake in shares of Chipotle Mexican Grill by 16.7% in the second quarter. KBC Group NV now owns 2,003 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $2,618,000 after acquiring an additional 287 shares during the last quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. boosted its holdings in Chipotle Mexican Grill by 3.9% in the second quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. now owns 79,214 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $103,553,000 after purchasing an additional 2,956 shares in the last quarter. Washington Trust Advisors Inc. boosted its holdings in Chipotle Mexican Grill by 5.5% in the second quarter. Washington Trust Advisors Inc. now owns 211 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $276,000 after purchasing an additional 11 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Front Street Capital Management Inc. bought a new stake in Chipotle Mexican Grill in the second quarter worth $2,715,000. 93.15% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Chipotle Mexican Grill alerts:

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of brokerages recently issued reports on CMG. Cowen upped their price objective on shares of Chipotle Mexican Grill from $1,850.00 to $1,950.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, September 21st. Robert W. Baird reiterated an “outperform” rating and issued a $1,800.00 price objective on shares of Chipotle Mexican Grill in a report on Wednesday, August 3rd. Stifel Nicolaus upped their price target on shares of Chipotle Mexican Grill from $1,550.00 to $1,750.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 2nd. BMO Capital Markets decreased their price target on shares of Chipotle Mexican Grill from $1,700.00 to $1,600.00 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, July 27th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group decreased their price target on shares of Chipotle Mexican Grill from $2,200.00 to $2,000.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, July 19th. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-four have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $1,829.38.

Insider Activity

Chipotle Mexican Grill Stock Performance

In other news, insider Scott Boatwright sold 3,106 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, September 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $1,724.50, for a total transaction of $5,356,297.00. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 8,647 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $14,911,751.50. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website . In other Chipotle Mexican Grill news, insider Scott Boatwright sold 3,106 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, September 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $1,724.50, for a total value of $5,356,297.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 8,647 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $14,911,751.50. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink . Also, insider Roger E. Theodoredis sold 1,636 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, July 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $1,533.44, for a total transaction of $2,508,707.84. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 5,258 shares in the company, valued at $8,062,827.52. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders have sold 9,825 shares of company stock valued at $15,603,167 over the last three months. 1.00% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Shares of NYSE CMG traded down $27.24 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $1,479.75. 1,019 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 268,047. The company has a market cap of $41.08 billion, a P/E ratio of 56.42, a PEG ratio of 2.00 and a beta of 1.27. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $1,626.74 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $1,478.43. Chipotle Mexican Grill, Inc. has a twelve month low of $1,196.28 and a twelve month high of $1,895.99.

Chipotle Mexican Grill (NYSE:CMG – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, July 26th. The restaurant operator reported $9.30 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $9.03 by $0.27. The company had revenue of $2.21 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.24 billion. Chipotle Mexican Grill had a net margin of 9.28% and a return on equity of 35.14%. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $7.46 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Chipotle Mexican Grill, Inc. will post 32.52 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Chipotle Mexican Grill Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Chipotle Mexican Grill, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, owns and operates Chipotle Mexican Grill restaurants. As of February 15, 2022, it owned and operated approximately 3,000 restaurants in the United States, Canada, the United Kingdom, France, Germany, and rest of Europe. The company was founded in 1993 and is headquartered in Newport Beach, California.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding CMG? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Chipotle Mexican Grill, Inc. (NYSE:CMG – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Chipotle Mexican Grill Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Chipotle Mexican Grill and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.