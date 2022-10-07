Harbor Capital Advisors Inc. Has $3.11 Million Stake in Cadence Design Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CDNS)

Harbor Capital Advisors Inc. raised its stake in shares of Cadence Design Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CDNS – Get Rating) by 11.5% in the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 20,736 shares of the software maker’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,145 shares during the period. Cadence Design Systems makes up approximately 2.4% of Harbor Capital Advisors Inc.’s portfolio, making the stock its 12th biggest holding. Harbor Capital Advisors Inc.’s holdings in Cadence Design Systems were worth $3,111,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. CWM LLC boosted its stake in Cadence Design Systems by 21.9% during the 1st quarter. CWM LLC now owns 3,078 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $506,000 after purchasing an additional 552 shares during the last quarter. National Asset Management Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Cadence Design Systems by 5.1% in the 1st quarter. National Asset Management Inc. now owns 4,046 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $666,000 after buying an additional 197 shares during the last quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust boosted its stake in shares of Cadence Design Systems by 45.9% in the 2nd quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust now owns 334 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $50,000 after buying an additional 105 shares during the last quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Cadence Design Systems by 7.1% in the 1st quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 756,052 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $120,486,000 after buying an additional 49,969 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Concord Wealth Partners boosted its stake in shares of Cadence Design Systems by 5.8% in the 1st quarter. Concord Wealth Partners now owns 1,356 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $223,000 after buying an additional 74 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 84.02% of the company’s stock.

In other Cadence Design Systems news, VP Paul Cunningham sold 250 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, September 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $168.39, for a total transaction of $42,097.50. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now directly owns 94,189 shares in the company, valued at $15,860,485.71. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. In other news, VP Paul Cunningham sold 250 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, September 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $168.39, for a total transaction of $42,097.50. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now directly owns 94,189 shares in the company, valued at $15,860,485.71. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, insider Lip Bu Tan sold 50,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, July 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $155.06, for a total transaction of $7,753,000.00. Following the sale, the insider now owns 612,176 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $94,924,010.56. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 379,478 shares of company stock worth $66,159,334 over the last three months. Company insiders own 1.99% of the company’s stock.

Several equities analysts recently commented on CDNS shares. Bank of America upgraded Cadence Design Systems from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and upped their price objective for the company from $160.00 to $175.00 in a research note on Wednesday, June 29th. Stifel Nicolaus started coverage on Cadence Design Systems in a research note on Wednesday, September 7th. They issued a “hold” rating and a $200.00 price objective on the stock. Wolfe Research initiated coverage on Cadence Design Systems in a research note on Tuesday, August 16th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $210.00 price objective on the stock. Needham & Company LLC boosted their target price on shares of Cadence Design Systems from $193.00 to $200.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 26th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft initiated coverage on shares of Cadence Design Systems in a report on Wednesday, September 28th. They set a “buy” rating and a $200.00 target price on the stock. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $192.54.

CDNS traded down $6.34 during trading on Friday, reaching $162.07. The stock had a trading volume of 6,570 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,878,639. The stock has a market cap of $44.39 billion, a PE ratio of 60.36, a PEG ratio of 2.89 and a beta of 1.15. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13, a quick ratio of 1.49 and a current ratio of 1.59. Cadence Design Systems, Inc. has a one year low of $132.32 and a one year high of $194.97. The business has a 50-day moving average of $175.66 and a 200-day moving average of $161.56.

Cadence Design Systems (NASDAQ:CDNS – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Monday, July 25th. The software maker reported $1.08 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.96 by $0.12. Cadence Design Systems had a return on equity of 32.06% and a net margin of 23.61%. The business had revenue of $858.00 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $835.01 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.71 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 17.9% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Cadence Design Systems, Inc. will post 3.31 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Cadence Design Systems, Inc provides software, hardware, services, and reusable integrated circuit (IC) design blocks worldwide. The company offers functional verification services, including emulation and prototyping hardware. Its functional verification offering consists of JasperGold, a formal verification platform; Xcelium, a parallel logic simulation platform; Palladium, an enterprise emulation platform; and Protium, a prototyping platform for chip verification.

