Harbor Capital Advisors Inc. Has $440,000 Holdings in Peloton Interactive, Inc. (NASDAQ:PTON)

Harbor Capital Advisors Inc. cut its holdings in Peloton Interactive, Inc. (NASDAQ:PTON – Get Rating) by 58.7% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 47,885 shares of the company’s stock after selling 68,146 shares during the quarter. Harbor Capital Advisors Inc.’s holdings in Peloton Interactive were worth $440,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Webster Bank N. A. acquired a new position in shares of Peloton Interactive during the first quarter worth approximately $26,000. McClarren Financial Advisors Inc. raised its position in shares of Peloton Interactive by 774.6% during the first quarter. McClarren Financial Advisors Inc. now owns 1,032 shares of the company’s stock worth $27,000 after purchasing an additional 914 shares during the period. Gleason Group Inc. raised its position in shares of Peloton Interactive by 740.7% during the first quarter. Gleason Group Inc. now owns 1,135 shares of the company’s stock worth $30,000 after purchasing an additional 1,000 shares during the period. AdvisorNet Financial Inc raised its position in shares of Peloton Interactive by 170.7% during the first quarter. AdvisorNet Financial Inc now owns 1,218 shares of the company’s stock worth $32,000 after purchasing an additional 768 shares during the period. Finally, Covestor Ltd raised its position in shares of Peloton Interactive by 1,054.2% during the first quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 1,385 shares of the company’s stock worth $37,000 after purchasing an additional 1,265 shares during the period. 79.40% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Insider Transactions at Peloton Interactive

In other news, CAO Allen J. Klingsick sold 2,775 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $13.88, for a total value of $38,517.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief accounting officer now owns 27,127 shares in the company, valued at $376,522.76. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In related news, CAO Allen J. Klingsick sold 2,775 shares of Peloton Interactive stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $13.88, for a total value of $38,517.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief accounting officer now owns 27,127 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $376,522.76. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, insider Kevin Cornils sold 7,037 shares of Peloton Interactive stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $14.10, for a total value of $99,221.70. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 13,891 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $195,863.10. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 13.18% of the company’s stock.

Peloton Interactive Trading Down 3.3 %

PTON traded down $0.29 on Friday, hitting $8.54. 172,640 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 14,215,010. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.89 billion, a PE ratio of -1.03 and a beta of 1.50. Peloton Interactive, Inc. has a 12 month low of $6.66 and a 12 month high of $99.36. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $10.25 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $13.88. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.62, a quick ratio of 1.38 and a current ratio of 2.38.

Peloton Interactive (NASDAQ:PTON – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Thursday, August 25th. The company reported ($2.68) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.70) by ($1.98). The firm had revenue of $678.40 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $682.93 million. Peloton Interactive had a negative net margin of 78.64% and a negative return on equity of 102.05%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 27.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned ($1.05) EPS. Sell-side analysts expect that Peloton Interactive, Inc. will post -2.12 earnings per share for the current year.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several brokerages recently issued reports on PTON. Needham & Company LLC decreased their price target on Peloton Interactive from $25.00 to $14.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Friday, August 26th. Telsey Advisory Group decreased their price target on Peloton Interactive from $15.00 to $11.00 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, July 13th. Oppenheimer assumed coverage on Peloton Interactive in a report on Wednesday, August 3rd. They set an “outperform” rating and a $20.00 price target for the company. BMO Capital Markets reduced their price objective on Peloton Interactive from $9.75 to $8.50 and set an “underperform” rating for the company in a research note on Friday. Finally, Truist Financial reduced their price objective on Peloton Interactive from $15.00 to $13.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, August 22nd. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, fifteen have given a hold rating and seventeen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Peloton Interactive presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $34.17.

Peloton Interactive Profile

Peloton Interactive, Inc operates interactive fitness platform in North America and internationally. The company offers connected fitness products with touchscreen that streams live and on-demand classes under the Peloton Bike, Peloton Bike+, Peloton Tread, and Peloton Tread+ names. It also provides connected fitness subscriptions for various household users, and access to various live and on-demand classes, as well as Peloton Digital app for connected fitness subscribers to provide access to its classes.

See Also

