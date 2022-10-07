Harbor Capital Advisors Inc. Lowers Stock Position in Coinbase Global, Inc. (NASDAQ:COIN)

Harbor Capital Advisors Inc. lowered its position in shares of Coinbase Global, Inc. (NASDAQ:COIN) by 65.9% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 4,863 shares of the cryptocurrency exchange’s stock after selling 9,382 shares during the quarter. Harbor Capital Advisors Inc.’s holdings in Coinbase Global were worth $229,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Tradewinds Capital Management LLC raised its position in shares of Coinbase Global by 1,210.0% in the 2nd quarter. Tradewinds Capital Management LLC now owns 524 shares of the cryptocurrency exchange’s stock worth $25,000 after purchasing an additional 484 shares during the last quarter. Wagner Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Coinbase Global in the 4th quarter worth about $27,000. Cornerstone Advisory LLC purchased a new position in shares of Coinbase Global in the 4th quarter worth about $27,000. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV purchased a new position in shares of Coinbase Global in the 1st quarter worth about $28,000. Finally, WD Rutherford LLC purchased a new position in shares of Coinbase Global in the 1st quarter worth about $28,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 49.31% of the company’s stock.

Several equities analysts have recently issued reports on COIN shares. Mizuho lowered their price target on Coinbase Global from $45.00 to $42.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, July 14th. Redburn Partners downgraded Coinbase Global from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, June 23rd. Barclays reduced their price objective on Coinbase Global from $80.00 to $73.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, September 7th. JMP Securities reduced their price objective on Coinbase Global from $205.00 to $195.00 and set a “market outperform” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, August 10th. Finally, DA Davidson lifted their price objective on Coinbase Global from $90.00 to $100.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, August 11th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and sixteen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $159.48.

In other Coinbase Global news, Director Tobias Lutke purchased 5,610 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, October 4th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $69.09 per share, with a total value of $387,594.90. Following the acquisition, the director now owns 71,425 shares in the company, valued at $4,934,753.25. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website . In other Coinbase Global news, Director Tobias Lutke purchased 5,610 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, October 4th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $69.09 per share, with a total value of $387,594.90. Following the acquisition, the director now owns 71,425 shares in the company, valued at $4,934,753.25. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website . Also, CAO Jennifer N. Jones sold 4,512 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $97.24, for a total value of $438,746.88. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 27,417 shares in the company, valued at $2,666,029.08. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . In the last three months, insiders have acquired 45,925 shares of company stock valued at $3,337,428. Corporate insiders own 36.10% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ:COIN traded down $4.23 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $69.68. 131,441 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 11,326,331. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $73.86 and its 200-day moving average price is $88.61. The company has a current ratio of 1.06, a quick ratio of 1.06 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.58. Coinbase Global, Inc. has a 52 week low of $40.83 and a 52 week high of $368.90.

Coinbase Global (NASDAQ:COIN – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 9th. The cryptocurrency exchange reported ($4.95) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($3.04) by ($1.91). Coinbase Global had a negative net margin of 4.79% and a negative return on equity of 4.61%. The company had revenue of $808.33 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $877.32 million. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Coinbase Global, Inc. will post -11.12 earnings per share for the current year.

Coinbase Global, Inc provides financial infrastructure and technology for the cryptoeconomy in the United States and internationally. The company offers the primary financial account in the cryptoeconomy for retailers; a marketplace with a pool of liquidity for transacting in crypto assets for institutions; and technology and services that enable ecosystem partners to build crypto-based applications and securely accept crypto assets as payment.

