Harbor Capital Advisors Inc. Purchases 1,503 Shares of Avidity Biosciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:RNA)

Harbor Capital Advisors Inc. boosted its position in shares of Avidity Biosciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:RNA – Get Rating) by 3.3% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 46,942 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,503 shares during the period. Harbor Capital Advisors Inc. owned about 0.09% of Avidity Biosciences worth $682,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC bought a new position in shares of Avidity Biosciences in the 1st quarter valued at about $30,000. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd acquired a new stake in Avidity Biosciences in the 4th quarter valued at about $36,000. Amalgamated Bank acquired a new stake in Avidity Biosciences in the 1st quarter valued at about $89,000. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank lifted its stake in Avidity Biosciences by 31.2% in the 1st quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 5,482 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $101,000 after purchasing an additional 1,304 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Prospera Financial Services Inc acquired a new stake in Avidity Biosciences in the 1st quarter valued at about $114,000.

Avidity Biosciences Stock Performance

NASDAQ:RNA traded down $0.31 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $16.15. The stock had a trading volume of 14 shares, compared to its average volume of 648,352. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $19.68 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $17.05. Avidity Biosciences, Inc. has a 12 month low of $10.89 and a 12 month high of $29.25.

Insider Activity

Avidity Biosciences ( NASDAQ:RNA Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 9th. The biotechnology company reported ($0.92) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.74) by ($0.18). The business had revenue of $2.18 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.29 million. Avidity Biosciences had a negative return on equity of 38.72% and a negative net margin of 1,849.49%. As a group, research analysts predict that Avidity Biosciences, Inc. will post -3.53 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, CEO Sarah Boyce sold 14,855 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $23.07, for a total transaction of $342,704.85. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. In other news, CEO Sarah Boyce sold 14,855 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $23.07, for a total transaction of $342,704.85. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, insider Arthur A. Levin sold 14,003 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, August 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $22.00, for a total transaction of $308,066.00. Following the sale, the insider now owns 1,330 shares in the company, valued at $29,260. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 91,456 shares of company stock worth $2,035,474. Company insiders own 6.60% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

RNA has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. Chardan Capital cut their target price on shares of Avidity Biosciences from $29.00 to $27.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, September 27th. Raymond James started coverage on shares of Avidity Biosciences in a research report on Monday, July 11th. They set a “strong-buy” rating and a $29.00 price objective for the company. Finally, Needham & Company LLC cut their price objective on shares of Avidity Biosciences from $50.00 to $35.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, September 27th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $40.60.

About Avidity Biosciences

Avidity Biosciences, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, engages in the development of oligonucleotide-based therapies. It develops antibody oligonucleotide conjugates (AOC) that are designed to treat a range of serious diseases. The company's lead product candidate AOC 1001 is used for the treatment of myotonic dystrophy type 1, a rare monogenic muscle disease; AOC 1044 for the treatment of Duchenne Muscular Dystrophy; and AOC 1020 designed to treat facioscapulohumeral muscular dystrophy which are in preclinical stage.

