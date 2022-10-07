Harbor Capital Advisors Inc. Purchases 336 Shares of Zscaler, Inc. (NASDAQ:ZS)

Harbor Capital Advisors Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Zscaler, Inc. (NASDAQ:ZS – Get Rating) by 5.9% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 6,018 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 336 shares during the period. Harbor Capital Advisors Inc.’s holdings in Zscaler were worth $900,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of ZS. Mackenzie Financial Corp lifted its holdings in shares of Zscaler by 68.2% during the 4th quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp now owns 48,774 shares of the company’s stock valued at $15,673,000 after purchasing an additional 19,774 shares during the last quarter. Stifel Financial Corp lifted its holdings in shares of Zscaler by 20.2% during the 4th quarter. Stifel Financial Corp now owns 58,437 shares of the company’s stock valued at $18,777,000 after purchasing an additional 9,808 shares during the last quarter. Seeyond lifted its holdings in shares of Zscaler by 74.1% during the 4th quarter. Seeyond now owns 3,104 shares of the company’s stock valued at $997,000 after purchasing an additional 1,321 shares during the last quarter. Mather Group LLC. purchased a new stake in shares of Zscaler during the 4th quarter valued at $417,000. Finally, 1832 Asset Management L.P. purchased a new stake in shares of Zscaler during the 4th quarter valued at $11,545,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 45.51% of the company’s stock.

Zscaler Stock Performance

ZS traded down $6.79 on Friday, reaching $176.13. The company had a trading volume of 14,070 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,042,225. Zscaler, Inc. has a 1 year low of $125.12 and a 1 year high of $376.11. The stock has a market capitalization of $25.20 billion, a PE ratio of -66.04 and a beta of 0.96. The company has a quick ratio of 1.99, a current ratio of 1.99 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.69. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $167.08 and a 200-day moving average price of $174.27.

Insider Activity

Zscaler ( NASDAQ:ZS Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, September 8th. The company reported $0.25 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.20 by $0.05. Zscaler had a negative net margin of 35.77% and a negative return on equity of 55.59%. The firm had revenue of $318.06 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $305.54 million. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned ($0.48) earnings per share. Zscaler’s quarterly revenue was up 61.4% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts forecast that Zscaler, Inc. will post -2.17 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, President Amit Sinha sold 18,974 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, September 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $167.97, for a total value of $3,187,062.78. Following the completion of the sale, the president now directly owns 319,023 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $53,586,293.31. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. In other news, President Amit Sinha sold 18,974 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, September 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $167.97, for a total transaction of $3,187,062.78. Following the transaction, the president now directly owns 319,023 shares in the company, valued at $53,586,293.31. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, COO Dali Rajic sold 20,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, September 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $168.00, for a total transaction of $3,360,000.00. Following the transaction, the chief operating officer now owns 270,599 shares in the company, valued at $45,460,632. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders sold 171,514 shares of company stock valued at $28,809,807. Insiders own 20.30% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several equities analysts recently issued reports on the company. Evercore ISI assumed coverage on Zscaler in a research report on Thursday. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $235.00 target price on the stock. BMO Capital Markets upped their target price on Zscaler from $172.00 to $200.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, September 9th. Citigroup increased their price target on Zscaler from $200.00 to $225.00 in a research report on Tuesday, September 13th. Stifel Nicolaus increased their price target on Zscaler from $200.00 to $210.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, September 9th. Finally, Wolfe Research increased their price target on Zscaler from $204.00 to $211.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, September 12th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating, twenty-eight have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $234.62.

Zscaler Profile

(Get Rating)

Zscaler, Inc operates as a cloud security company worldwide. It offers Zscaler Internet Access solution that provides users, workloads, IoT, and OT devices secure access to externally managed applications, including software-as-a-service (SaaS) applications and internet destinations; and Zscaler Private Access solution, which is designed to provide access to managed applications hosted internally in data centers, and private or public clouds.

Recommended Stories

