Harbor Capital Advisors Inc. Sells 11,418 Shares of DoorDash, Inc. (NYSE:DASH)

Harbor Capital Advisors Inc. decreased its stake in shares of DoorDash, Inc. (NYSE:DASH – Get Rating) by 32.7% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 23,522 shares of the company’s stock after selling 11,418 shares during the period. DoorDash comprises 1.1% of Harbor Capital Advisors Inc.’s portfolio, making the stock its 27th largest holding. Harbor Capital Advisors Inc.’s holdings in DoorDash were worth $1,509,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. IndexIQ Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in DoorDash during the first quarter valued at approximately $32,000. CWM LLC increased its holdings in DoorDash by 608.1% during the first quarter. CWM LLC now owns 439 shares of the company’s stock valued at $51,000 after buying an additional 377 shares during the last quarter. SCHRODERS IS Ltd purchased a new stake in DoorDash during the second quarter valued at approximately $57,000. UMB Bank N A MO increased its holdings in DoorDash by 68.3% during the first quarter. UMB Bank N A MO now owns 680 shares of the company’s stock valued at $80,000 after buying an additional 276 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. increased its holdings in DoorDash by 16,080.0% during the first quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. now owns 809 shares of the company’s stock valued at $95,000 after buying an additional 804 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 80.51% of the company’s stock.

A number of analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada increased their price objective on shares of DoorDash from $94.00 to $100.00 in a research note on Friday, August 5th. Barclays increased their price objective on shares of DoorDash from $80.00 to $90.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Friday, August 5th. Evercore ISI increased their price objective on shares of DoorDash from $98.00 to $122.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, August 5th. Citigroup raised their target price on shares of DoorDash from $118.00 to $129.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, August 5th. Finally, Needham & Company LLC raised their target price on shares of DoorDash from $100.00 to $115.00 in a research note on Friday, August 5th. Ten analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twelve have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, DoorDash presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $131.70.

Shares of DoorDash stock traded down $3.40 during trading on Friday, hitting $49.59. The stock had a trading volume of 23,974 shares, compared to its average volume of 5,273,875. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $63.41 and its 200-day simple moving average is $75.08. The stock has a market cap of $19.15 billion, a PE ratio of -27.17 and a beta of 1.28. DoorDash, Inc. has a 12 month low of $47.52 and a 12 month high of $257.25.

DoorDash (NYSE:DASH – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 4th. The company reported ($0.72) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.39) by ($0.33). The company had revenue of $1.61 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.52 billion. DoorDash had a negative return on equity of 12.82% and a negative net margin of 12.16%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 30.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned ($0.30) EPS. Analysts expect that DoorDash, Inc. will post -2.36 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other DoorDash news, CAO Gordon S. Lee sold 1,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $81.64, for a total transaction of $81,640.00. Following the transaction, the chief accounting officer now owns 106,780 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $8,717,519.20. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. In other news, Director Shona L. Brown sold 1,250 shares of DoorDash stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $80.95, for a total value of $101,187.50. Following the transaction, the director now owns 88,528 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $7,166,341.60. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CAO Gordon S. Lee sold 1,000 shares of DoorDash stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $81.64, for a total transaction of $81,640.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief accounting officer now owns 106,780 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $8,717,519.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders have sold 128,224 shares of company stock valued at $8,262,734. Company insiders own 15.54% of the company’s stock.

DoorDash, Inc operates a logistics platform that connects merchants, consumers, and dashers in the United States and internationally. It operates DoorDash marketplace, which provides an array of services that enable merchants to solve mission-critical challenges, such as customer acquisition, delivery, insights and analytics, merchandising, payment processing, and customer support; and offers DoorDash Drive, a white-label logistics service; DoorDash Storefront that enables merchants to offer consumers on-demand access to e-commerce.

