Harbor Capital Advisors Inc. Sells 337 Shares of Applied Materials, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMAT)

Harbor Capital Advisors Inc. lowered its position in shares of Applied Materials, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMAT – Get Rating) by 2.8% in the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 11,684 shares of the manufacturing equipment provider’s stock after selling 337 shares during the quarter. Harbor Capital Advisors Inc.’s holdings in Applied Materials were worth $1,063,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in AMAT. Oliver Lagore Vanvalin Investment Group bought a new stake in shares of Applied Materials in the 1st quarter valued at about $25,000. Center for Financial Planning Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Applied Materials in the 1st quarter valued at about $25,000. Disciplined Investments LLC lifted its stake in shares of Applied Materials by 67.3% in the 1st quarter. Disciplined Investments LLC now owns 251 shares of the manufacturing equipment provider’s stock valued at $33,000 after acquiring an additional 101 shares during the last quarter. Hardy Reed LLC bought a new stake in shares of Applied Materials in the 1st quarter valued at about $34,000. Finally, NuWave Investment Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Applied Materials in the 1st quarter valued at about $36,000. Institutional investors own 74.99% of the company’s stock.

Applied Materials Stock Performance

Applied Materials stock traded down $4.32 during trading on Friday, reaching $83.80. The company had a trading volume of 109,103 shares, compared to its average volume of 7,224,643. Applied Materials, Inc. has a 52 week low of $81.53 and a 52 week high of $167.06. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $96.29 and its 200 day simple moving average is $104.50. The firm has a market capitalization of $72.09 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.78, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.57 and a beta of 1.52. The company has a current ratio of 2.26, a quick ratio of 1.45 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.45.

Applied Materials Announces Dividend

Applied Materials ( NASDAQ:AMAT Get Rating ) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, August 18th. The manufacturing equipment provider reported $1.94 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.78 by $0.16. Applied Materials had a return on equity of 56.68% and a net margin of 26.42%. The company had revenue of $6.52 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $6.27 billion. During the same period last year, the firm earned $1.90 EPS. Applied Materials’s revenue for the quarter was up 5.2% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts forecast that Applied Materials, Inc. will post 7.68 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, December 15th. Shareholders of record on Friday, November 25th will be paid a $0.26 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, November 23rd. This represents a $1.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.24%. Applied Materials’s payout ratio is presently 13.90%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of research analysts have commented on the company. UBS Group lowered their price target on Applied Materials from $120.00 to $100.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, June 28th. Needham & Company LLC lowered their price target on Applied Materials from $130.00 to $125.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, August 19th. Barclays lowered their price target on Applied Materials from $95.00 to $85.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, September 28th. Wells Fargo & Company upped their price target on Applied Materials from $120.00 to $125.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, August 19th. Finally, Morgan Stanley reduced their target price on Applied Materials from $115.00 to $109.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, September 6th. Eight analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seventeen have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, Applied Materials currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $140.56.

Applied Materials Company Profile

Applied Materials, Inc provides manufacturing equipment, services, and software to the semiconductor, display, and related industries. It operates through three segments: Semiconductor Systems, Applied Global Services, and Display and Adjacent Markets. The Semiconductor Systems segment develops, manufactures, and sells various manufacturing equipment that is used to fabricate semiconductor chips or integrated circuits.

