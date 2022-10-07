Harbor Capital Advisors Inc. Sells 34 Shares of Bio-Rad Laboratories, Inc. (NYSE:BIO)

Harbor Capital Advisors Inc. lowered its holdings in Bio-Rad Laboratories, Inc. (NYSE:BIO – Get Rating) by 2.2% in the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 1,525 shares of the medical research company’s stock after selling 34 shares during the period. Harbor Capital Advisors Inc.’s holdings in Bio-Rad Laboratories were worth $755,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. HM Payson & Co. purchased a new stake in Bio-Rad Laboratories during the first quarter valued at $28,000. Cambridge Trust Co. increased its position in Bio-Rad Laboratories by 170.0% in the first quarter. Cambridge Trust Co. now owns 54 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $30,000 after buying an additional 34 shares in the last quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust increased its position in Bio-Rad Laboratories by 80.0% in the second quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust now owns 54 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $26,000 after buying an additional 24 shares in the last quarter. Tcwp LLC purchased a new stake in Bio-Rad Laboratories in the first quarter worth about $48,000. Finally, Tobam increased its position in Bio-Rad Laboratories by 36.1% in the first quarter. Tobam now owns 98 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $55,000 after buying an additional 26 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 64.33% of the company’s stock.

In other Bio-Rad Laboratories news, CAO Ajit Ramalingam sold 518 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, August 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $537.00, for a total transaction of $278,166.00. Following the sale, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 98 shares in the company, valued at $52,626. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Company insiders own 27.40% of the company’s stock.

Bio-Rad Laboratories stock traded down $15.47 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $437.38. 37 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 181,391. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $488.63 and its 200-day moving average is $511.74. Bio-Rad Laboratories, Inc. has a 12 month low of $406.24 and a 12 month high of $798.97. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13, a current ratio of 5.30 and a quick ratio of 4.22.

Bio-Rad Laboratories (NYSE:BIO – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 28th. The medical research company reported $3.38 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.46 by $0.92. Bio-Rad Laboratories had a positive return on equity of 3.82% and a negative net margin of 67.66%. The company had revenue of $691.10 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $664.60 million. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $3.54 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was down 3.5% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, analysts predict that Bio-Rad Laboratories, Inc. will post 14.35 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of analysts have commented on the company. Credit Suisse Group assumed coverage on Bio-Rad Laboratories in a research report on Wednesday, August 24th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $715.00 price target for the company. Citigroup dropped their price objective on Bio-Rad Laboratories from $750.00 to $700.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, July 8th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $705.00.

Bio-Rad Laboratories, Inc engages in the development and production of specialty chemicals used in biochemical, pharmaceutical, and other life science research applications. It operates through the Life Sciences and Clinical Diagnostics segments. The Life Science segment develops, manufactures, and markets reagents, apparatus, and laboratory instruments.

