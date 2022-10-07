Harbor Capital Advisors Inc. Sells 666 Shares of ZoomInfo Technologies Inc. (NASDAQ:ZI)

Harbor Capital Advisors Inc. trimmed its holdings in shares of ZoomInfo Technologies Inc. (NASDAQ:ZI – Get Rating) by 2.6% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 24,996 shares of the company’s stock after selling 666 shares during the quarter. Harbor Capital Advisors Inc.’s holdings in ZoomInfo Technologies were worth $831,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Shaker Investments LLC OH lifted its holdings in ZoomInfo Technologies by 0.8% during the first quarter. Shaker Investments LLC OH now owns 37,272 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,227,000 after purchasing an additional 309 shares in the last quarter. B. Metzler seel. Sohn & Co. AG lifted its holdings in ZoomInfo Technologies by 7.4% during the first quarter. B. Metzler seel. Sohn & Co. AG now owns 4,624 shares of the company’s stock valued at $276,000 after purchasing an additional 320 shares in the last quarter. SJS Investment Consulting Inc. purchased a new position in ZoomInfo Technologies during the first quarter valued at approximately $29,000. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. lifted its holdings in ZoomInfo Technologies by 47.2% during the first quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 1,925 shares of the company’s stock valued at $115,000 after purchasing an additional 617 shares in the last quarter. Finally, KBC Group NV lifted its holdings in ZoomInfo Technologies by 3.7% during the first quarter. KBC Group NV now owns 23,369 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,396,000 after purchasing an additional 832 shares in the last quarter. 91.42% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other ZoomInfo Technologies news, major shareholder Carlyle Group Inc. sold 181,938 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $46.26, for a total transaction of $8,416,451.88. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 40,897,624 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,891,924,086.24. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. In other news, major shareholder Subsidiary Holdings L.L.C. Cg sold 14,852 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $45.02, for a total transaction of $668,637.04. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 41,656,293 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,875,366,310.86. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, major shareholder Carlyle Group Inc. sold 181,938 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $46.26, for a total value of $8,416,451.88. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 40,897,624 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,891,924,086.24. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 609,460 shares of company stock valued at $29,118,135 over the last three months. 9.70% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

ZoomInfo Technologies Trading Down 7.4 %

Several brokerages have weighed in on ZI. Canaccord Genuity Group lowered their target price on shares of ZoomInfo Technologies from $68.00 to $56.00 in a report on Thursday, August 4th. Daiwa Capital Markets began coverage on shares of ZoomInfo Technologies in a report on Wednesday, September 28th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $66.00 target price on the stock. Credit Suisse Group lowered their target price on shares of ZoomInfo Technologies from $100.00 to $80.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, August 2nd. The Goldman Sachs Group lowered their target price on shares of ZoomInfo Technologies from $71.00 to $63.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, August 2nd. Finally, Morgan Stanley restated an “overweight” rating and issued a $66.00 price target on shares of ZoomInfo Technologies in a research report on Wednesday. Seventeen analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $68.89.

Shares of NASDAQ ZI traded down $3.62 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $45.00. The company had a trading volume of 65,287 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,451,388. The business’s 50-day moving average is $44.89 and its 200-day moving average is $44.21. The company has a current ratio of 1.08, a quick ratio of 1.08 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.58. The stock has a market cap of $18.15 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 165.37, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.97 and a beta of 1.32. ZoomInfo Technologies Inc. has a 52 week low of $30.31 and a 52 week high of $79.17.

ZoomInfo Technologies (NASDAQ:ZI – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, August 1st. The company reported $0.09 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.12 by ($0.03). ZoomInfo Technologies had a return on equity of 7.16% and a net margin of 13.61%. The business had revenue of $267.10 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $254.45 million. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.11 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 53.5% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts expect that ZoomInfo Technologies Inc. will post 0.45 earnings per share for the current year.

ZoomInfo Technologies Company Profile

ZoomInfo Technologies Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides go-to-market intelligence and engagement platform for sales and marketing teams in the United States and internationally. The company's cloud-based platform provides information on organizations and professionals to help users identify target customers and decision makers, obtain continually updated predictive lead and company scoring, monitor buying signals and other attributes of target companies, craft messages, engage through automated sales tools, and track progress through the deal cycle.

