Harbor Island Capital LLC Sells 13,806 Shares of Hewlett Packard Enterprise (NYSE:HPE)

Harbor Island Capital LLC lowered its position in Hewlett Packard Enterprise (NYSE:HPE – Get Rating) by 4.2% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 316,694 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 13,806 shares during the quarter. Hewlett Packard Enterprise comprises 2.6% of Harbor Island Capital LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 14th largest holding. Harbor Island Capital LLC’s holdings in Hewlett Packard Enterprise were worth $4,199,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. DeDora Capital Inc. purchased a new stake in Hewlett Packard Enterprise in the first quarter worth $30,000. LS Investment Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Hewlett Packard Enterprise during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $32,000. Urban Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Hewlett Packard Enterprise in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $35,000. First Quadrant LLC CA bought a new stake in shares of Hewlett Packard Enterprise during the 1st quarter worth approximately $36,000. Finally, First Manhattan Co. raised its position in Hewlett Packard Enterprise by 89.4% during the 1st quarter. First Manhattan Co. now owns 2,413 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $40,000 after purchasing an additional 1,139 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 82.09% of the company’s stock.

Hewlett Packard Enterprise Price Performance

Hewlett Packard Enterprise stock traded down $0.41 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $12.50. 68,924 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 12,938,658. The company’s fifty day moving average is $13.59 and its 200-day moving average is $14.49. The firm has a market cap of $16.08 billion, a PE ratio of 4.61, a PEG ratio of 2.77 and a beta of 1.15. Hewlett Packard Enterprise has a 52 week low of $11.90 and a 52 week high of $17.76. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.44, a quick ratio of 0.66 and a current ratio of 0.92.

Hewlett Packard Enterprise Announces Dividend

Hewlett Packard Enterprise ( NYSE:HPE Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, August 30th. The technology company reported $0.48 EPS for the quarter, hitting the consensus estimate of $0.48. The firm had revenue of $6.95 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $6.97 billion. Hewlett Packard Enterprise had a net margin of 13.31% and a return on equity of 18.25%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up .8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company posted $0.29 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Hewlett Packard Enterprise will post 1.28 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, October 7th. Investors of record on Monday, September 12th will be given a $0.12 dividend. This represents a $0.48 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.84%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, September 9th. Hewlett Packard Enterprise’s dividend payout ratio is presently 17.14%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of analysts have issued reports on HPE shares. StockNews.com downgraded Hewlett Packard Enterprise from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Sunday, September 4th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their target price on Hewlett Packard Enterprise from $18.00 to $16.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, July 14th. Credit Suisse Group assumed coverage on Hewlett Packard Enterprise in a report on Tuesday, August 16th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $18.00 price objective on the stock. Morgan Stanley reduced their price objective on Hewlett Packard Enterprise from $15.00 to $14.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, August 31st. Finally, Raymond James restated an “outperform” rating and set a $19.00 price target (down from $20.00) on shares of Hewlett Packard Enterprise in a research note on Tuesday, June 21st. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $16.59.

Insider Buying and Selling at Hewlett Packard Enterprise

In other Hewlett Packard Enterprise news, CEO Irv Rothman sold 70,115 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, September 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $13.33, for a total transaction of $934,632.95. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Company insiders own 0.45% of the company’s stock.

Hewlett Packard Enterprise Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Hewlett Packard Enterprise Company provides solutions that allow customers to capture, analyze, and act upon data seamlessly in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Asia Pacific, and Japan. The company offers general purpose servers for multi-workload computing and workload-optimized servers; HPE ProLiant rack and tower servers; HPE BladeSystem and HPE Synergy; and solutions for secondary workloads and traditional tape, storage networking, and disk products, such as HPE Modular Storage Arrays and HPE XP.

