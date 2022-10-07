Hardwoods Distribution (TSE:HDI) Hits New 1-Year Low at $24.43

Hardwoods Distribution Inc. (TSE:HDI – Get Rating)’s stock price reached a new 52-week low during mid-day trading on Friday . The stock traded as low as C$24.43 and last traded at C$24.45, with a volume of 33872 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at C$25.57.

Several analysts have issued reports on HDI shares. TD Securities dropped their price objective on Hardwoods Distribution from C$73.00 to C$64.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, August 4th. CIBC upped their price objective on Hardwoods Distribution from C$41.00 to C$46.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, August 15th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of C$62.25.

The firm has a market cap of C$569.19 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of 2.83. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 182.44, a current ratio of 1.58 and a quick ratio of 0.46. The stock has a 50-day moving average of C$29.75 and a 200-day moving average of C$31.33.

Hardwoods Distribution ( TSE:HDI Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 11th. The company reported C$2.31 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of C$2.54 by C($0.23). The company had revenue of C$893.79 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of C$816.41 million. Sell-side analysts predict that Hardwoods Distribution Inc. will post 6.07 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, October 28th. Investors of record on Friday, October 28th will be given a dividend of $0.12 per share. This represents a $0.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.97%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, October 14th. Hardwoods Distribution’s dividend payout ratio is currently 3.85%.

Hardwoods Distribution Inc engages in the wholesale distribution of architectural building products to the residential, repair and remodel, and commercial construction markets. It offers a range of decorative surfaces, including architectural grade plywood and veneers, hardwood lumber, laminates, acrylics, and composites for use in commercial and residential applications; specialty plywood and composite panel products for residential and commercial cabinet, countertop, store fixture, and RV and furniture industries; and other products comprising moldings, cabinet hardware, doors, millwork, adhesives, solid surface products, and decorative laminates.

