Hargreaves Lansdown (OTCMKTS:HRGLY) Upgraded at Jefferies Financial Group

Jefferies Financial Group upgraded shares of Hargreaves Lansdown (OTCMKTS:HRGLY – Get Rating) from an underperform rating to a hold rating in a research note released on Tuesday, The Fly reports. Jefferies Financial Group also issued estimates for Hargreaves Lansdown’s FY2023 earnings at $1.31 EPS, FY2024 earnings at $1.42 EPS and FY2025 earnings at $1.58 EPS.

Several other research firms have also commented on HRGLY. Investec upgraded Hargreaves Lansdown from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research note on Monday, July 11th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their target price on Hargreaves Lansdown from GBX 1,060 ($12.81) to GBX 770 ($9.30) in a report on Thursday, July 7th. Credit Suisse Group cut Hargreaves Lansdown from an outperform rating to a neutral rating in a report on Tuesday, August 16th. Finally, Berenberg Bank lowered their target price on Hargreaves Lansdown from GBX 1,250 ($15.10) to GBX 925 ($11.18) in a report on Friday, June 17th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Hargreaves Lansdown currently has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $1,241.50.

Hargreaves Lansdown Stock Performance

Shares of Hargreaves Lansdown stock opened at $21.99 on Tuesday. Hargreaves Lansdown has a twelve month low of $17.75 and a twelve month high of $43.62. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $20.69 and a 200 day moving average price of $22.02.

Hargreaves Lansdown Increases Dividend

About Hargreaves Lansdown

The firm also recently announced a dividend, which will be paid on Monday, November 7th. Shareholders of record on Friday, September 23rd will be issued a dividend of $0.6129 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, September 22nd. This is a positive change from Hargreaves Lansdown’s previous dividend of $0.28. This represents a yield of 4.29%.

Hargreaves Lansdown plc provides investment services for individuals and corporates in the United Kingdom and Poland. The company offers stocks and shares individual savings accounts (ISAs), fund and share accounts, and junior and lifetime ISAs. It also provides pension services, including self-invested personal pensions (SIPP), junior SIPPs, annuities, and drawdown; share dealing services; and fund dealing services.

