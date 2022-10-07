Harvest Healthcare Leaders Income ETF (TSE:HHL) Stock Price Down 1.2%

Harvest Healthcare Leaders Income ETF (TSE:HHL – Get Rating)’s stock price dropped 1.2% during trading on Thursday . The company traded as low as C$7.66 and last traded at C$7.70. Approximately 184,230 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 10% from the average daily volume of 204,960 shares. The stock had previously closed at C$7.79.

Harvest Healthcare Leaders Income ETF Price Performance

The stock’s fifty day moving average is C$7.92 and its 200 day moving average is C$8.20.

