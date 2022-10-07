Haven Protocol Tops One Day Trading Volume of $110,046.00 (XHV)

Haven Protocol (XHV) traded 2.2% higher against the U.S. dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 9:00 AM ET on October 7th. In the last week, Haven Protocol has traded 13.1% lower against the U.S. dollar. Haven Protocol has a market cap of $12.10 million and approximately $110,046.00 worth of Haven Protocol was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Haven Protocol coin can currently be purchased for about $0.42 or 0.00002153 BTC on popular exchanges.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Bitcoin (BTC) traded 0.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $19,640.91 or 1.00000000 BTC.

Dogecoin (DOGE) traded up 1.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0625 or 0.00000318 BTC.

UNUS SED LEO (LEO) traded 13.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $4.12 or 0.00020981 BTC.

Ethereum Classic (ETC) traded 0.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $27.47 or 0.00139869 BTC.

Litecoin (LTC) traded 1.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $52.84 or 0.00269032 BTC.

Monero (XMR) traded 1.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $145.45 or 0.00740537 BTC.

Bitcoin Cash (BCH) traded 1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $116.66 or 0.00593951 BTC.

DEI (DEI) traded down 1.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.13 or 0.00000670 BTC.

Pax Dollar (USDP) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00005086 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded up 1.3% against the dollar and now trades at $48.10 or 0.00244902 BTC.

Haven Protocol (CRYPTO:XHV) is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the CryptoNight-Heavy hashing algorithm. It launched on February 16th, 2018. Haven Protocol’s total supply is 28,611,563 coins. Haven Protocol’s official website is havenprotocol.org. The Reddit community for Haven Protocol is https://reddit.com/r/havenprotocol and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Haven Protocol’s official Twitter account is @havenxhv.

According to CryptoCompare, “Haven Protocol (XHV) is a cryptocurrency . Haven Protocol has a current supply of 28,610,649. The last known price of Haven Protocol is 0.4445948 USD and is down -1.89 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 10 active market(s) with $49,378.79 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://havenprotocol.org/.”

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Haven Protocol directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Haven Protocol should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, Gemini or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Haven Protocol using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

