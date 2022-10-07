Head-To-Head Comparison: Investar (NASDAQ:ISTR) versus Signature Bank (NASDAQ:SBNY)

Signature Bank (NASDAQ:SBNY – Get Rating) and Investar (NASDAQ:ISTR – Get Rating) are both finance companies, but which is the better investment? We will compare the two companies based on the strength of their risk, earnings, institutional ownership, dividends, analyst recommendations, valuation and profitability.

Dividends

Signature Bank pays an annual dividend of $2.24 per share and has a dividend yield of 1.5%. Investar pays an annual dividend of $0.38 per share and has a dividend yield of 1.9%. Signature Bank pays out 11.9% of its earnings in the form of a dividend. Investar pays out 23.6% of its earnings in the form of a dividend. Both companies have healthy payout ratios and should be able to cover their dividend payments with earnings for the next several years. Investar has raised its dividend for 8 consecutive years. Investar is clearly the better dividend stock, given its higher yield and longer track record of dividend growth.

Analyst Recommendations

This is a summary of recent ratings and recommmendations for Signature Bank and Investar, as reported by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Signature Bank 0 0 13 1 3.07 Investar 0 1 0 0 2.00

Insider and Institutional Ownership

Signature Bank currently has a consensus price target of $258.00, indicating a potential upside of 69.29%. Investar has a consensus price target of $23.00, indicating a potential upside of 16.46%. Given Signature Bank’s stronger consensus rating and higher probable upside, equities research analysts plainly believe Signature Bank is more favorable than Investar.

98.6% of Signature Bank shares are held by institutional investors. Comparatively, 58.8% of Investar shares are held by institutional investors. 1.5% of Signature Bank shares are held by company insiders. Comparatively, 10.3% of Investar shares are held by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, hedge funds and large money managers believe a company is poised for long-term growth.

Profitability

This table compares Signature Bank and Investar’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Signature Bank 43.86% 15.02% 1.03% Investar 14.40% 3.54% 0.32%

Risk and Volatility

Signature Bank has a beta of 1.71, suggesting that its stock price is 71% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Investar has a beta of 0.47, suggesting that its stock price is 53% less volatile than the S&P 500.

Valuation and Earnings

This table compares Signature Bank and Investar’s gross revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Signature Bank $2.31 billion 4.15 $918.44 million $18.78 8.12 Investar $107.58 million 1.84 $8.00 million $1.61 12.27

Signature Bank has higher revenue and earnings than Investar. Signature Bank is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than Investar, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Summary

Signature Bank beats Investar on 14 of the 18 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Signature Bank

Signature Bank provides commercial banking products and services. It accepts various deposit products, including checking accounts, money market accounts, escrow deposit accounts, cash concentration accounts, certificates of deposit, and other cash management products. The company provides various lending products comprising commercial and industrial loans, real estate loans, and letters of credit. In addition, it offers asset management and investment products; and retirement products, such as individual retirement accounts and administrative services for retirement vehicles. Further, the company provides wealth management services to its high net worth personal clients; and purchases, sells, and assembles small business administration loans and pools. Additionally, it offers individual and group insurance products, including health, life, disability, and long-term care insurance products for business and private clients. As of December 31, 2021, the company operated 37 private client offices located in the metropolitan New York area, Connecticut, California, and North Carolina. Signature Bank was incorporated in 2000 and is headquartered in New York, New York.

About Investar

Investar Holding Corporation operates as the bank holding company for Investar Bank that provides a range of commercial banking products to individuals and small to medium-sized businesses in South Louisiana. The company offers various deposit products and services, such as savings, checking, money market, and individual retirement accounts, as well as various certificates of deposit; debit cards; and mobile banking services. It also provides commercial real estate loans; commercial and industrial loans, including working capital lines of credit and equipment loans; loans for the construction of commercial projects, and single family residential and multifamily properties; one-to-four family residential real estate lending, such as second mortgage loans; consumer loans, such as secured and unsecured installment and term loans, home equity loans and lines of credit, and auto loans, as well as loans for personal, family, and household purposes. In addition, the company offers cash management products, including remote deposit capture, virtual vault, electronic statements, positive pay, ACH origination and wire transfer, investment sweep accounts, and business Internet banking services. Further, it provides various other banking services, such as cashiers' checks, direct deposit of payroll and social security checks, night depository, bank-by-mail, automated teller machine, interactive teller machines, merchant card, and mobile wallet payment services. The company operates through a network of 24 full service branches. Investar Holding Corporation was founded in 2006 and is headquartered in Baton Rouge, Louisiana.

