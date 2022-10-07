Hedges Asset Management LLC Boosts Stock Position in Corteva, Inc. (NYSE:CTVA)

Hedges Asset Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Corteva, Inc. (NYSE:CTVA – Get Rating) by 2.2% in the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 16,665 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 365 shares during the quarter. Hedges Asset Management LLC’s holdings in Corteva were worth $902,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its holdings in Corteva by 1.6% during the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 80,762,837 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,642,248,000 after acquiring an additional 1,275,514 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. boosted its holdings in Corteva by 2.5% during the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 61,242,962 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,520,247,000 after acquiring an additional 1,483,373 shares during the period. Norges Bank purchased a new stake in Corteva in the 4th quarter worth approximately $465,952,000. Boston Partners lifted its holdings in Corteva by 1.3% in the 1st quarter. Boston Partners now owns 7,351,215 shares of the company’s stock worth $422,568,000 after buying an additional 91,847 shares during the period. Finally, State Farm Mutual Automobile Insurance Co. lifted its holdings in Corteva by 2.3% in the 1st quarter. State Farm Mutual Automobile Insurance Co. now owns 7,293,980 shares of the company’s stock worth $419,258,000 after buying an additional 167,382 shares during the period. 79.02% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

NYSE CTVA traded down $0.05 on Friday, hitting $60.84. 45,270 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 3,684,764. The company has a market capitalization of $44.03 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 25.69, a P/E/G ratio of 1.50 and a beta of 0.70. The company has a current ratio of 1.88, a quick ratio of 1.35 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $60.35 and its 200-day moving average price is $58.24. Corteva, Inc. has a 52-week low of $41.37 and a 52-week high of $64.30.

Corteva ( NYSE:CTVA Get Rating ) last released its earnings results on Thursday, August 4th. The company reported $1.64 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.47 by $0.17. The company had revenue of $6.25 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $6.09 billion. Corteva had a return on equity of 7.26% and a net margin of 10.31%. Corteva’s quarterly revenue was up 11.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $1.40 earnings per share. Equities analysts expect that Corteva, Inc. will post 2.59 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, September 15th. Investors of record on Friday, August 12th were given a dividend of $0.15 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, August 11th. This is an increase from Corteva’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.14. This represents a $0.60 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.99%. Corteva’s payout ratio is 25.32%.

Corteva announced that its board has approved a share buyback plan on Tuesday, September 13th that allows the company to buyback $2.00 billion in outstanding shares. This buyback authorization allows the company to purchase up to 4.3% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares buyback plans are typically an indication that the company’s leadership believes its shares are undervalued.

Several research firms have weighed in on CTVA. BMO Capital Markets increased their price objective on Corteva from $66.00 to $72.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, September 14th. Credit Suisse Group increased their target price on Corteva to $72.00 in a research report on Tuesday, August 9th. KeyCorp increased their target price on Corteva from $64.00 to $72.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, September 14th. UBS Group raised their price objective on Corteva from $66.00 to $70.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, September 22nd. Finally, Mizuho raised their price objective on Corteva from $68.00 to $69.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, August 8th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and fifteen have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $69.27.

In other Corteva news, insider Audrey Grimm sold 10,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, September 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $62.79, for a total transaction of $627,900.00. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 7,511 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $471,615.69. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. 0.08% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Corteva, Inc operates in the agriculture business. It operates through two segments, Seed and Crop Protection. The Seed segment develops and supplies advanced germplasm and traits that produce optimum yield for farms. It offers trait technologies that enhance resistance to weather, disease, insects, and herbicides used to control weeds, as well as food and nutritional characteristics.

