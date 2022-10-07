Hedges Asset Management LLC Increases Stake in General Electric (NYSE:GE)

Hedges Asset Management LLC boosted its position in General Electric (NYSE:GE – Get Rating) by 1.6% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 51,813 shares of the conglomerate’s stock after acquiring an additional 811 shares during the period. General Electric accounts for 3.1% of Hedges Asset Management LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 5th biggest position. Hedges Asset Management LLC’s holdings in General Electric were worth $3,301,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its stake in shares of General Electric by 2.4% during the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 84,152,605 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $7,699,963,000 after purchasing an additional 1,937,915 shares in the last quarter. Capital Research Global Investors boosted its stake in shares of General Electric by 42.9% during the 1st quarter. Capital Research Global Investors now owns 77,124,340 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $7,056,906,000 after purchasing an additional 23,155,612 shares in the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp boosted its stake in shares of General Electric by 0.5% during the 1st quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 9,690,534 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $886,683,000 after purchasing an additional 47,758 shares in the last quarter. Norges Bank bought a new stake in shares of General Electric during the 4th quarter valued at about $698,826,000. Finally, Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. boosted its stake in shares of General Electric by 3.9% during the 1st quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 5,903,809 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $540,199,000 after purchasing an additional 220,914 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 67.09% of the company’s stock.

NYSE:GE traded down $1.56 on Friday, reaching $64.66. 107,144 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 7,137,753. The company has a quick ratio of 0.80, a current ratio of 1.13 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.77. The firm has a market capitalization of $70.90 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -15.57, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.52 and a beta of 1.12. The business has a fifty day moving average of $72.22 and a 200-day moving average of $75.14. General Electric has a 52-week low of $59.93 and a 52-week high of $116.17.

General Electric ( NYSE:GE Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, July 26th. The conglomerate reported $0.78 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.38 by $0.40. General Electric had a positive return on equity of 7.50% and a negative net margin of 5.94%. The business had revenue of $18.65 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $17.90 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.40 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 2.2% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, analysts expect that General Electric will post 2.74 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, October 25th. Investors of record on Tuesday, September 27th will be issued a $0.08 dividend. This represents a $0.32 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.49%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, September 26th. General Electric’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is -7.55%.

A number of research analysts recently issued reports on GE shares. Morgan Stanley lowered their price target on shares of General Electric from $100.00 to $95.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, July 12th. Barclays lowered their price target on shares of General Electric from $81.00 to $78.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Monday. The Goldman Sachs Group lowered their price target on shares of General Electric from $108.00 to $82.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, June 23rd. Sanford C. Bernstein started coverage on shares of General Electric in a research report on Tuesday, August 16th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $100.00 price target for the company. Finally, Credit Suisse Group decreased their target price on shares of General Electric from $86.00 to $84.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, July 27th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, General Electric currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $98.92.

General Electric Company operates as a high-tech industrial company in Europe, China, Asia, the Americas, the Middle East, and Africa. It operates through four segments: Power, Renewable Energy, Aviation, and Healthcare segments. The Power segment offers gas and steam turbines, full balance of plant, upgrade, and service solutions, as well as data-leveraging software for power generation, industrial, government, and other customers.

