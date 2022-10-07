Hedges Asset Management LLC Lowers Stock Position in United Natural Foods, Inc. (NYSE:UNFI)

Hedges Asset Management LLC reduced its stake in United Natural Foods, Inc. (NYSE:UNFI – Get Rating) by 35.3% during the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 11,000 shares of the company’s stock after selling 6,000 shares during the quarter. Hedges Asset Management LLC’s holdings in United Natural Foods were worth $433,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the stock. BlackRock Inc. raised its stake in United Natural Foods by 2.7% in the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 9,056,093 shares of the company’s stock valued at $374,471,000 after purchasing an additional 239,912 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its stake in shares of United Natural Foods by 8.6% during the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 7,135,789 shares of the company’s stock worth $295,064,000 after acquiring an additional 567,961 shares in the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP raised its stake in shares of United Natural Foods by 0.9% during the first quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 3,931,749 shares of the company’s stock worth $162,580,000 after acquiring an additional 35,504 shares in the last quarter. Kiltearn Partners LLP raised its stake in shares of United Natural Foods by 4.9% during the first quarter. Kiltearn Partners LLP now owns 3,196,634 shares of the company’s stock worth $132,181,000 after acquiring an additional 149,600 shares in the last quarter. Finally, State Street Corp raised its stake in shares of United Natural Foods by 5.6% during the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,953,532 shares of the company’s stock worth $80,779,000 after acquiring an additional 103,278 shares in the last quarter. 88.10% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get United Natural Foods alerts:

United Natural Foods Trading Down 0.8 %

NYSE:UNFI traded down $0.28 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $35.00. The company had a trading volume of 9,476 shares, compared to its average volume of 507,567. The company has a market capitalization of $2.04 billion, a PE ratio of 8.69 and a beta of 0.98. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $42.90 and a 200 day moving average price of $41.74. United Natural Foods, Inc. has a 52 week low of $32.90 and a 52 week high of $57.89. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.19, a current ratio of 1.57 and a quick ratio of 0.60.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

United Natural Foods ( NYSE:UNFI Get Rating ) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, September 27th. The company reported $1.27 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.24 by $0.03. United Natural Foods had a net margin of 0.86% and a return on equity of 15.95%. The firm had revenue of $7.27 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $7.33 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $1.18 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 8.0% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts predict that United Natural Foods, Inc. will post 4.98 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several research firms have commented on UNFI. MKM Partners decreased their price target on shares of United Natural Foods from $69.00 to $63.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, September 28th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft cut their target price on shares of United Natural Foods from $54.00 to $46.00 in a report on Wednesday, September 28th. Wells Fargo & Company cut their price target on shares of United Natural Foods from $45.00 to $40.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, September 28th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets cut their price target on shares of United Natural Foods from $45.00 to $40.00 in a report on Wednesday, September 28th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $49.00.

Insider Activity

In other United Natural Foods news, CEO J Alexander Douglas, Jr. bought 2,932 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, September 29th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $33.98 per share, for a total transaction of $99,629.36. Following the acquisition, the chief executive officer now owns 56,763 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,928,806.74. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Company insiders own 1.20% of the company’s stock.

United Natural Foods Profile

(Get Rating)

United Natural Foods, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, distributes natural, organic, specialty, produce, and conventional grocery and non-food products in the United States and Canada. It operates in two segments, Wholesale and Retail. The company offers grocery and general merchandise, produce, perishables and frozen foods, nutritional supplements and sports nutrition, bulk and foodservice products, and personal care items.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for United Natural Foods Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for United Natural Foods and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.