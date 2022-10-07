Hedges Asset Management LLC Raises Holdings in Wynn Resorts, Limited (NASDAQ:WYNN)

Hedges Asset Management LLC grew its position in shares of Wynn Resorts, Limited (NASDAQ:WYNN – Get Rating) by 24.3% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 27,400 shares of the casino operator’s stock after purchasing an additional 5,350 shares during the period. Wynn Resorts makes up approximately 1.5% of Hedges Asset Management LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 16th biggest position. Hedges Asset Management LLC’s holdings in Wynn Resorts were worth $1,562,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Pacific Heights Asset Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Wynn Resorts by 15.4% in the 2nd quarter. Pacific Heights Asset Management LLC now owns 75,000 shares of the casino operator’s stock valued at $4,273,000 after acquiring an additional 10,000 shares during the last quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Wynn Resorts by 8.2% in the 2nd quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. now owns 280,430 shares of the casino operator’s stock valued at $15,979,000 after acquiring an additional 21,308 shares during the last quarter. Walker Asset Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Wynn Resorts in the 2nd quarter valued at about $2,971,000. Townsend Asset Management Corp NC ADV lifted its holdings in shares of Wynn Resorts by 0.9% in the 2nd quarter. Townsend Asset Management Corp NC ADV now owns 33,206 shares of the casino operator’s stock valued at $1,892,000 after acquiring an additional 290 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Hartford Investment Management Co. lifted its holdings in shares of Wynn Resorts by 2.5% in the 2nd quarter. Hartford Investment Management Co. now owns 10,136 shares of the casino operator’s stock valued at $578,000 after acquiring an additional 248 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 64.69% of the company’s stock.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Wynn Resorts news, Director Patricia Mulroy sold 2,000 shares of Wynn Resorts stock in a transaction on Monday, September 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $66.14, for a total value of $132,280.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 6,781 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $448,495.34. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 0.62% of the company’s stock.

Wynn Resorts Stock Down 2.8 %

WYNN stock traded down $2.06 during trading on Friday, hitting $72.11. 65,539 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 4,207,714. The firm has a market capitalization of $8.20 billion, a P/E ratio of -12.76 and a beta of 1.96. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $64.34 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $65.28. Wynn Resorts, Limited has a 1 year low of $50.20 and a 1 year high of $99.00.

Wynn Resorts (NASDAQ:WYNN – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 9th. The casino operator reported ($0.82) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.94) by $0.12. The firm had revenue of $908.83 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $980.84 million. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted ($1.12) earnings per share. Wynn Resorts’s revenue for the quarter was down 8.2% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts predict that Wynn Resorts, Limited will post -3.77 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several analysts have issued reports on the stock. Citigroup raised their price objective on shares of Wynn Resorts from $87.50 to $91.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, September 26th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft decreased their price objective on shares of Wynn Resorts from $92.00 to $85.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, August 10th. Barclays raised their price objective on shares of Wynn Resorts to $71.00 in a research note on Monday, August 15th. UBS Group set a $67.00 price objective on shares of Wynn Resorts in a research note on Monday, June 20th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company decreased their price target on shares of Wynn Resorts from $79.00 to $77.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, August 11th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $98.57.

Wynn Resorts Profile

Wynn Resorts, Limited designs, develops, and operates integrated resorts. Its Wynn Palace segment operates 424,000 square feet of casino space with 323 table games, 1,035 slot machines, private gaming salons, and sky casinos; a luxury hotel tower with 1,706 guest rooms, suites, and villas, including a health club, spa, salon, and pool; 14 food and beverage outlets; 107,000 square feet of retail space; 37,000 square feet of meeting and convention space; and performance lake and floral art displays.

Further Reading

