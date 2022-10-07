Helen of Troy (NASDAQ:HELE) Releases FY 2023 Earnings Guidance

Helen of Troy (NASDAQ:HELE – Get Rating) updated its FY 2023 earnings guidance on Thursday. The company provided earnings per share (EPS) guidance of $9.00-$9.40 for the period, compared to the consensus estimate of $10.06. The company issued revenue guidance of $2.00 billion-$2.05 billion, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $2.16 billion.

Several equities research analysts recently weighed in on the company. DA Davidson decreased their price objective on Helen of Troy from $175.00 to $115.00 and set a neutral rating for the company in a report on Thursday. Raymond James assumed coverage on Helen of Troy in a report on Tuesday, July 12th. They issued a market perform rating for the company. TheStreet lowered Helen of Troy from a b- rating to a c+ rating in a report on Thursday, June 16th. CL King decreased their price objective on Helen of Troy from $282.00 to $206.00 in a report on Tuesday, June 28th. Finally, StockNews.com lowered Helen of Troy from a hold rating to a sell rating in a report on Saturday, July 16th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of Hold and an average price target of $194.67.

Shares of NASDAQ HELE traded up $0.27 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $104.68. 1,515 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 338,993. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $121.63 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $159.44. The company has a market cap of $2.51 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.83, a PEG ratio of 1.61 and a beta of 0.73. Helen of Troy has a 12-month low of $85.32 and a 12-month high of $256.26. The company has a current ratio of 2.12, a quick ratio of 0.93 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.84.

Helen of Troy ( NASDAQ:HELE Get Rating ) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, October 5th. The company reported $2.27 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.21 by $0.06. The company had revenue of $521.40 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $519.07 million. Helen of Troy had a return on equity of 16.94% and a net margin of 7.63%. Helen of Troy’s quarterly revenue was up 9.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $2.35 EPS. As a group, research analysts forecast that Helen of Troy will post 8.26 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Eaton Vance Management lifted its position in Helen of Troy by 226.1% in the first quarter. Eaton Vance Management now owns 5,915 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,157,000 after purchasing an additional 4,101 shares during the last quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. increased its stake in shares of Helen of Troy by 9.9% during the first quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 3,615 shares of the company’s stock valued at $707,000 after buying an additional 325 shares during the period. Captrust Financial Advisors increased its stake in shares of Helen of Troy by 175.5% during the second quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 2,408 shares of the company’s stock valued at $391,000 after buying an additional 1,534 shares during the period. Bank of Montreal Can increased its stake in shares of Helen of Troy by 2.7% during the first quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 1,886 shares of the company’s stock valued at $386,000 after buying an additional 50 shares during the period. Finally, Edgestream Partners L.P. purchased a new position in shares of Helen of Troy during the first quarter valued at approximately $377,000.

Helen of Troy Limited provides various consumer products in the United States, Canada, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Asia Pacific, and Latin America. The company operates through three segments: Home & Outdoor, Health & Wellness, and Beauty. The Home & Outdoor segment offers food preparation tools and gadgets, storage containers, and organization products; coffee makers, grinders, manual pour overs, and tea kettles; household cleaning products, shower organization, and bathroom accessories; feeding and drinking products, child seating products, cleaning tools, and nursery accessories; insulated water bottles, hydration packs, drinkware, mugs, food containers, lunch containers, insulated totes, soft coolers, and accessories; and technical and outdoor sports packs, travel packs, luggage, daypacks, and everyday packs.

