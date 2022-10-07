Helen of Troy (NASDAQ:HELE) Releases Quarterly Earnings Results, Beats Expectations By $0.06 EPS

Helen of Troy (NASDAQ:HELE – Get Rating) released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday. The company reported $2.27 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.21 by $0.06, Briefing.com reports. The company had revenue of $521.40 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $519.07 million. Helen of Troy had a net margin of 7.63% and a return on equity of 16.94%. Helen of Troy’s revenue for the quarter was up 9.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $2.35 EPS. Helen of Troy updated its FY23 guidance to $9.00-9.40 EPS.

Helen of Troy Stock Performance

Shares of HELE stock opened at $104.41 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.50 billion, a PE ratio of 14.83, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.61 and a beta of 0.73. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $121.63 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $159.44. The company has a current ratio of 2.12, a quick ratio of 0.93 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.84. Helen of Troy has a 12 month low of $85.32 and a 12 month high of $256.26.

Institutional Trading of Helen of Troy

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. DZ BANK AG Deutsche Zentral Genossenschafts Bank Frankfurt am Main bought a new stake in Helen of Troy during the 2nd quarter valued at $65,000. Captrust Financial Advisors boosted its holdings in Helen of Troy by 47.9% during the 1st quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 874 shares of the company’s stock worth $171,000 after acquiring an additional 283 shares during the last quarter. Prelude Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in Helen of Troy during the 1st quarter worth $208,000. Quantamental Technologies LLC purchased a new position in Helen of Troy during the 1st quarter worth $223,000. Finally, NewEdge Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Helen of Troy during the 2nd quarter worth $294,000.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

About Helen of Troy

HELE has been the subject of several research analyst reports. TheStreet lowered shares of Helen of Troy from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research note on Thursday, June 16th. StockNews.com lowered shares of Helen of Troy from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Saturday, July 16th. DA Davidson lowered their price objective on shares of Helen of Troy from $175.00 to $115.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday. Raymond James assumed coverage on shares of Helen of Troy in a research note on Tuesday, July 12th. They issued a “market perform” rating for the company. Finally, CL King decreased their price target on shares of Helen of Troy from $282.00 to $206.00 in a research note on Tuesday, June 28th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Helen of Troy presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $194.67.

Helen of Troy Limited provides various consumer products in the United States, Canada, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Asia Pacific, and Latin America. The company operates through three segments: Home & Outdoor, Health & Wellness, and Beauty. The Home & Outdoor segment offers food preparation tools and gadgets, storage containers, and organization products; coffee makers, grinders, manual pour overs, and tea kettles; household cleaning products, shower organization, and bathroom accessories; feeding and drinking products, child seating products, cleaning tools, and nursery accessories; insulated water bottles, hydration packs, drinkware, mugs, food containers, lunch containers, insulated totes, soft coolers, and accessories; and technical and outdoor sports packs, travel packs, luggage, daypacks, and everyday packs.

