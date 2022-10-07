Helen of Troy (NASDAQ:HELE) Releases Quarterly Earnings Results, Beats Expectations By $0.06 EPS

Helen of Troy (NASDAQ:HELE – Get Rating) released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday. The company reported $2.27 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.21 by $0.06, Briefing.com reports. The company had revenue of $521.40 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $519.07 million. Helen of Troy had a net margin of 7.63% and a return on equity of 16.94%. Helen of Troy’s revenue for the quarter was up 9.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $2.35 EPS. Helen of Troy updated its FY23 guidance to $9.00-9.40 EPS.
Shares of HELE stock opened at $104.41 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.50 billion, a PE ratio of 14.83, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.61 and a beta of 0.73. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $121.63 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $159.44. The company has a current ratio of 2.12, a quick ratio of 0.93 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.84. Helen of Troy has a 12 month low of $85.32 and a 12 month high of $256.26.
Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. DZ BANK AG Deutsche Zentral Genossenschafts Bank Frankfurt am Main bought a new stake in Helen of Troy during the 2nd quarter valued at $65,000. Captrust Financial Advisors boosted its holdings in Helen of Troy by 47.9% during the 1st quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 874 shares of the company’s stock worth $171,000 after acquiring an additional 283 shares during the last quarter. Prelude Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in Helen of Troy during the 1st quarter worth $208,000. Quantamental Technologies LLC purchased a new position in Helen of Troy during the 1st quarter worth $223,000. Finally, NewEdge Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Helen of Troy during the 2nd quarter worth $294,000.
Helen of Troy Limited provides various consumer products in the United States, Canada, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Asia Pacific, and Latin America. The company operates through three segments: Home & Outdoor, Health & Wellness, and Beauty. The Home & Outdoor segment offers food preparation tools and gadgets, storage containers, and organization products; coffee makers, grinders, manual pour overs, and tea kettles; household cleaning products, shower organization, and bathroom accessories; feeding and drinking products, child seating products, cleaning tools, and nursery accessories; insulated water bottles, hydration packs, drinkware, mugs, food containers, lunch containers, insulated totes, soft coolers, and accessories; and technical and outdoor sports packs, travel packs, luggage, daypacks, and everyday packs.
